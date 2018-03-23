‘The View’ Panelist Meghan McCain Wants to Fight ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Teddi Mellencamp

The View co-host Meghan McCain is in the middle of an ongoing feud with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the daughter of John Mellencamp and a new star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and there is no end in sight.

Now, McCain thinks Arroyave wants a “f—ing cat fight.”

This all started with a comment McCain made during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I don’t like her, she’s boring,” McCain said of Arroyave. “Please stop hiring people because they have famous last names and I say that as a woman with a famous last name. I just find her so boring, no offense.”

Arroyave clapped back on Twitter. “Be right back, changing my last name to Boring,” she wrote on Feb. 28.

In the next episode, Arroyave told TooFab on March 13 that she takes “boring as a compliment.”

“I truly do, because if anybody is such a show all the time, that’s probably not their authentic self. Most of us are pretty boring,” Arroyave told TooFab. “I love my life, and regardless of what my last name is, I think in every friend group, there’s gotta be balance.”

McCain then appeared on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast, telling the host she still thinks Arroyave is boring.

“If you’re going to cat fight with me, then f-cking cat fight with me,” McCain said in response to the TooFab interview. “Like, come up with something better than that. You’re boring. That’s boringness of all boring. Like, you’re not even answering in a good way.”

McCain also attempted to pick a fire with Dorit Kemlsey on the podcast.

“I hate Dorit [Kemsley] this season,” McCain said. “I’ve really tried to like Dorit… I’ve tried and tried. I don’t like her, I don’t like her accent [or] her wigs.”

Arroyave replied in a statement to the New York Post on Wednesday.

“For someone who thinks I’m so boring she sure has a lot to say about me,” she said. “Of all the horses I have ever ridden, I have never been on one as high as the one Meghan sits on.”

The 36-year-old Arroyave, whose husband is Edwin Arroyave, is a former pro equestrian and one of the newest RHOBH castmembers. She joined for the show’s current eighth season.

As for McCain, she is also new in her current position. The 33-year-old, whose father is Sen. John McCain, joined The View as the show’s conservative voice in October 2017.