‘The View’: Meghan McCain Celebrates ‘Favorite Sparring Partner’ Joy Behar’s Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

No hard feelings! Meghan McCain and Joy Behar may spar on The View, but the conservative host has nothing but love for her co-worker as Behar celebrates her 77th birthday. Taking to Instagram with a smiley photo of the two frenemies in their Halloween costumes from last year, McCain wrote a sweet tribute to her pal on-screen and off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

“Happy Birthday to my favorite sparring partner and true tv icon ⁦‪[Joy Behar]– you make me laugh every single day and never back down from your principles,” she wrote. “I am lucky to know you and call you a friend!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCain’s followers were happy to see the heated discussions that take place on The View didn’t carry over to their personal relationship.

“Awww perfect words! I’m glad you guys can appreciate and love each other despite the differences!” one commented. “Ultimately you both want good over evil even if the routes may be diff or a lot diff at times lol.”

Another added, “I love how you honor your differences and value your friendship …”

McCain and Behar just recently addressed their friendship after the daughter of late Sen. John McCain shocked viewers by calling Behar a “b—” on the show.

“I enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me,” McCain told the audience in the subsequent episode. “So, I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock but we get along backstage.”

Behar made it clear she didn’t take offense, adding, “We’re both pugilistic, and, so, we’re fine.”

That falls in line with a source’s observation about the two women to PEOPLE in February: “It’s The View and they will bicker with each other — because that’s what the show is. And what works is the conflict. That’s what makes it interesting.”

“The truth is, Meghan and Joy like each other and get along more often than not,” the source added. “They just don’t agree on their politics.”

Photo credit: Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman