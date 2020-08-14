'The View' Fans Weigh in on Sara Haines' Return to ABC Series for Season 24
News that Sara Haines would be making her return to The View as a full-time panelist sent fans of the ABC daytime talk show into a tizzy Friday after Variety reported the show had officially chosen Haines to fill the empty seat left by Abby Huntsman in January for Season 24 come September .
While ABC has not yet commented on the report, fans of The View had strong feelings about the former Good Morning America anchor's reported return. She previously sat on the panel for two previous seasons fall of 2016 through the summer of 2018 before making her exit to host Strahan, Sara and Keke. Keep scrolling to see what The View fans are saying about the big news.
A grand return...
It came as no surprise for many that Haines was chosen to take a more permanent role on the show, as she has been occasionally joining co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin as they appear virtually from home due to the coronavirus since Huntsman's departure. News that Strahan, Sara and Keke was canceled by ABC in March to make room for GMA 3: What You Need to Know amid the pandemic was another clue that she would be returning to the Hot Topics table.prevnext
Glad she's back!
For the vast majority of fans, Haines' return was good news.
We missed her!! Glad she’s back— Wandering (@wndr2019) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Yay!! Best news ever @sarahaines— ry ✌️💗 (@ryryMBE) August 14, 2020
Excited
Many of the daytime show's viewers were excited to see her dynamic with the other women, with whom she has had a close relationship over the years, despite sometimes disagreeing in their discussions.
Excited to see the dynamic with her and joy again💘— CH🌹OE (@chloerichx) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Yay.— smilecouples (@smilecouples) August 14, 2020
I love that a lot of her opinion are not always political but logical and emotional. Plus she gets on with all of them.
'Ray of Sunshine'
Still others simply enjoy seeing her on screen, with one calling her a "ray of sunshine."
Yes!! She is a ray of sunshine ❤️— Lisa (@LMetcalf722) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Omg omg omg omg! Yes!!!! Love her 😭😭😭😭— Erwin (@Erwiin_) August 14, 2020
The other side...
Of course, there were some people who met the news with less enthusiasm.
Sigh......— Karena (@tootietaurus) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Fine I guess 🤷♂️— Dave (@fakedjdave) August 14, 2020
Sad farewell
Haines bid a tearful goodbye from The View in August 2018, thanking everyone from her co-hosts to the crew and audience. "It has been an honor, a privilege and an absolute dream to work here at this show," she said, addressing everyone who worked to make the show such a hit. "From the many people you guys will never see behind the cameras, who have become life-long friends - they're not going anywhere — to the dear friends I have made at this table, who are absolutely TV gold, and you guys are strong, empowered, opinionated women."
"For anyone who has ever played a sport knows that the best team members are the ones who life you up and make you better," she concluded. "You guys did that for me. I love this View, and I love all of you, so thank you so much."prevnext
Guest hosting
Haines has made it clear she has maintained her relationships with her former co-hosts even after her exit, filling in for Hostin during a March guest appearance. "It's so nice to have you back," McCain told Haines at the time. "You're such a bright [ray of] sunshine on your show and on [The View], it's so nice to have you. ...Once a View host always a View host." Haines responded enthusiastically, "This place is such a magical place, I've always said that. When you walk in the door, the hugging train ... it's a special staff here," later joking, "I'm here forever, guys!"prev