'The View' Fans Weigh in on Sara Haines' Return to ABC Series for Season 24

News that Sara Haines would be making her return to The View as a full-time panelist sent fans of the ABC daytime talk show into a tizzy Friday after Variety reported the show had officially chosen Haines to fill the empty seat left by Abby Huntsman in January for Season 24 come September . While ABC has not yet commented on the report, fans of The View had strong feelings about the former Good Morning America anchor's reported return. She previously sat on the panel for two previous seasons fall of 2016 through the summer of 2018 before making her exit to host Strahan, Sara and Keke. Keep scrolling to see what The View fans are saying about the big news.

A grand return... (Photo: Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) It came as no surprise for many that Haines was chosen to take a more permanent role on the show, as she has been occasionally joining co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin as they appear virtually from home due to the coronavirus since Huntsman's departure. News that Strahan, Sara and Keke was canceled by ABC in March to make room for GMA 3: What You Need to Know amid the pandemic was another clue that she would be returning to the Hot Topics table.

Excited Many of the daytime show's viewers were excited to see her dynamic with the other women, with whom she has had a close relationship over the years, despite sometimes disagreeing in their discussions. Excited to see the dynamic with her and joy again💘 — CH🌹OE (@chloerichx) August 14, 2020 Yay.

I love that a lot of her opinion are not always political but logical and emotional. Plus she gets on with all of them. — smilecouples (@smilecouples) August 14, 2020 prevnext

The other side... Of course, there were some people who met the news with less enthusiasm. Sigh...... — Karena (@tootietaurus) August 14, 2020 Fine I guess 🤷‍♂️ — Dave (@fakedjdave) August 14, 2020

Sad farewell (Photo: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) Haines bid a tearful goodbye from The View in August 2018, thanking everyone from her co-hosts to the crew and audience. "It has been an honor, a privilege and an absolute dream to work here at this show," she said, addressing everyone who worked to make the show such a hit. "From the many people you guys will never see behind the cameras, who have become life-long friends - they're not going anywhere — to the dear friends I have made at this table, who are absolutely TV gold, and you guys are strong, empowered, opinionated women." "For anyone who has ever played a sport knows that the best team members are the ones who life you up and make you better," she concluded. "You guys did that for me. I love this View, and I love all of you, so thank you so much."