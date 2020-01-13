‘The View’: Abby Huntsman Revealed Telling Photo Just Days Before Announcing Her Exit

Days before announcing her exit from The View, Abby Huntsman shared a telling photo on her Twitter that teased she would soon be bidding the ABC talk show goodbye. Two days before revealing she would be leaving the series behind to help run father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s campaign for governor of Utah, The View co-host shared a selfie with her dad from Utah, saying she was getting back to her “roots” campaigning by his side.

Back to my Utah roots campaigning with this guy. Democracy in action

❄️ 🏔 🇺🇸 @JonHuntsman pic.twitter.com/Pv6qpt5Rq4 — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) January 11, 2020

Huntsman, whose father is the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and former governor of Utah, said her final appearance on The View will be Friday, Jan. 17. The co-host reportedly decided to leave the show behind during the winter break, which she spent campaigning with her father.

“We thank Abby for her unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice that she brought to the show both in front of and behind the camera,” The View executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter and Brian Teta said in a note to show staffers obtained by Variety. “We will truly miss her and her great spirit professionally and personally.”

Huntsman Jr. is one of five Republican candidates campaigning for the governor of Utah, having previously served in that office from 2005 to 2009 before becoming the U.S. ambassador to China. In 2017, he accepted a position as the U.S. ambassador to Russia. The politician also ran as a candidate in the 2012 presidential race, but withdrew after the New Hampshire primary.

Variety reported that for the time being, ABC will not be replacing Huntsman on The View panel, instead rotating a number of guest co-hosts for the fifth seat until a more permanent solution is found.

Photo credit: Getty / Noam Galai