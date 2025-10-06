‘The Valley’ Star Brittany Cartwright Reveals She Underwent Plastic Surgery

Brittany Cartwright is proud of her new look, and she says she has no shame about her plastic surgery procedures. The Valley star revealed in a recent Instagram post that she went under the knife, which is something she’s long wanted to do.

She shared a photo of her with a mirror selfie. In the selfie, you can see she has surgical drains as she recovers with a compression bag around her stomach area.

“When they said “remove what no longer serves you,” I took it literally 💅” she wrote. In all seriousness, y’all know I always keep it real — and sooo…I did a thing💕 Something I’ve wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn’t be happier. Still recovering, but feeling stronger (and lighter 😉) every day. Can’t wait to share more with you soon!“

Cartwright didn’t disclose the specific procedure. But it’s not her first procedure in recent memory.

She underwent AirSculpt on her stomach and had chin liposuction ahead of filing for divorce from Jax Taylor in 2024. At the time, she said she was on her way to having a revenge body and it was a confidence boost.

In a March episode of her When Reality Bites podcast, Cartwright said that she was open to breast surgery. “I get comments and stuff about my breasts all the time and it’s so annoying because I had my boobs done, gosh, it’s probably about 10 years,” the Special Forces star began. “It’ll be time to get them redone again soon anyway. But after I had my son and as I said earlier, my weight, like, fluctuates so bad. So my boobs get really big or they’ll shrink, they’re one of the first places that I gain weight in. And a lot of people will accuse me of having my breasts done again.” She continued on the podcast, “It’s definitely something I’m looking into for the future. I definitely would go smaller.”