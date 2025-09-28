Reality TV Star Quits ‘Special Forces’ Show on First Day

Well that was quick. Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Carwright didn’t last more than a day on FOX’s Special Forces.

The show is currently in its fourth season. In the series, celebrities are dressed in uniforms and barren accommodations as they train for military warfare. The American iteration of the reality competition show was adapted from the British series SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cartwright didn’t have to be eliminated. Instead, she quit on her first day. “I knew I was gonna be first. I f–king knew it. So embarrassing,” Cartwright said at the end of the premiere episode. She opened the show explaining that she wanted to compete on the show because she had “been through so much this year,” referring to her split from Jax Taylor.

“I finally found the strength to leave a very toxic relationship,” she shared.

After learning she joined the high-intensity reality series, she claimed her ex was “writing me, like, ‘You’re not gonna make it far,’ right before I even came here.” She made it her mission to show otherwise, saying, “People like that, I want to prove wrong.”

Unfortunately, she may have proven him right in that capacity. She got over her fear of heights on day one, navigating muddy water and rappelling from a helicopter.

She was given a failing grade for not was not jumping from the aircraft correctly. But her biggest challenge came when she was tasked with carrying large barrels of supplies up to her group’s base camp. “I’m, like, dying, sorry. I can’t. I don’t think I can make it,’ she told Directing Staff (DS) trainer Jovon “Q” Quarles. “I’m not the fittest I’ve ever been in my life right now, that’s for sure. But, chasing around my 4-year-old has been very helpful,” she said in her confessional.

Because of her team’s performance, they were punished with a run back to camp. Cartwright couldn’t keep up. “I’m gonna have a panic attack,” she said. “I feel like I’m gonna pass out, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be the first to go, but … I’m just, I can’t move,” she added, prompting DS Q to ask that she “make a decision” on whether she wanted to stay or leave the show. “I can’t. I’m gonna throw up. I’m really sorry. I feel like s–t,” Cartwright said, announcing her departure.