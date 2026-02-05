‘The Valley: Persian Style’s Sky Askari Slams ‘Dangerous’ Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Lines in the sand are drawn on The Valley: Persian Style after the cast’s Palm Springs trip ended in an explosive confrontation between Sky Askari and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, the group tries to figure out how everyone can move forward while Sky brands Golnesa as “dangerous.”

The clip begins with Reza Farahan, Greg Haroutunian, Amir Boroumand and Reza Jackson nervously awaiting the arrival of Sky’s husband, Bamshad Akhbari, at their guys’ night.

“He’s gonna try to do everything to avoid talking about Sky,” Reza Jackson predicts. Greg disagrees, theorizing that Bamshad will “defend his wife,” but he admits he’s not sure what he’ll actually say. “He’s in a really f—ked up spot, man,” Amir chimes in. “I feel very bad.”

It’s at this moment that Bamshad makes his entrance, greeting the group as he says, “Hello, boys. Sorry I’m late.”

The cameras then cut to the dinner Tanin Nikpey is hosting for Golnesa, Mercedeh “MJ” Javid, Natasha Kashanian, and Adam Farahan, where Natasha is being hounded for details about her meet-up with Sky earlier that day.

“So I had Sky come over. I wanted to know if she’s gonna be OK with you [Tanin],” Natasha begins, as the show flashes back to her sit-down with the jewelry designer.

“I’m actually very open to hear her side,” Sky says of her longtime bestie. “But trusting her? No, I will never trust her.”

“Finally, we’re on the same page,” Tanin says back at the dinner. “So that’s good. I’m like, wow, no accountability, no six years of supporting her, this is amazing.”

(Bravo)

It’s then that the conversation between Natasha and Sky shifted to her confrontation with Golnesa, which nearly turned physical in Palm Springs.

“This woman is not safe and is dangerous,” Sky insists to Natasha. “It wasn’t her first time doing this to people. She has a history — as a matter of fact, two months ago, she attacked someone in a parking lot.”

A headline then flashes on the screen referencing the February 2025 assault accusation made by Golnesa’s former Shahs of Sunset co-star Paulina Ben-Cohen, whose name has been blurred.

“To bring that up, she’s f—king done,” Golnesa says, adding in a confessional, “The particular situation that Sky chose to bring up to Natasha is so low, so nasty, and so dirty.”

“She’s trying to s—t on me by bringing up my past s—t,” she continued, quipping, “I could s—t back. My s—ts are nice, I eat a lot of fiber.

The Valley: Persian Style airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.