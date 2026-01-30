‘The Valley: Persian Style’s Sky Askari Defends Her ‘Very Personal’ Opinion on the Actual Valley After ‘Shocking’ Confrontation (Exclusive)

The Valley: Persian Style star Sky Askari never thought that her aversion to the San Fernando Valley would land her in hot water with her castmates.

On the heels of Askari’s heated confrontation with Reza Farahan and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi in Thursday’s episode of the Bravo show, the jewelry designer defended her geographic point of view in a conversation with PopCulture.com.

What started as an accusation of being “snobby” during the cast’s Palm Springs trip over what Farahan dubbed her “aversion to the Valley” ended in a shouting match between Askari and Gharachedaghi, with the former storming off while telling the latter, “I will drop you like the napkins I clean my nose with.”

Askari told PopCulture that the entire argument was a “very emotional” experience for her, as she’s not someone who puts herself into a confrontational situation like that “ever.”

“I know these things happen, you know,” she explained. “It’s like, even if you don’t engage, they will drag you into it. So this is what they do.”

It was an “eye-opening” experience to see how “everybody ganged up” on her, Askari continued, especially with best friend Tanin Nikpey’s husband, Greg Haroutunian, playing into the drama.

“He was the first person who initiated this kind of mess,” she said. “And to be honest, at the beginning, I didn’t understand that this [was] like an ambush. … To me, it was a little shocking, and it was too much. And I really tried to explain as much as I could, but I wasn’t focused enough.”

Askari also defended her vocal desire to move out of the Valley, which irked her castmates, as a “very personal preference,” adding, “It’s like somebody doesn’t like to wear pink — I can’t be offended because I love pink, and I’m not gonna go to that person and criticize or be ugly and nasty or say, ‘Hey, listen, I’m so offended by that.’”

“Everybody is different,” she continued. “Some people love to live in Downtown LA, and I hate to live in Downtown LA, you know? Some people love to live in the Valley — I don’t.”

Askari continued that the main reason she’s expressed the desire to move is the commute to her Beverly Hills office, as well as to the West Hollywood office of her husband, Bamshad Akbari, and to her kids’ school.

“I really tried to talk about this with the rest of the cast members, but obviously that was not juicy enough for them, you know?” she said. “And everybody just ignored the fact that there is a legit reason that I don’t want to live in the Valley. It’s just far from everywhere!”

Sky Askari Finds Jewelry Inspiration ‘Everywhere’

Askari also opened up to PopCulture about her Sky Askari Jewelry line after fans saw her trunk show play out earlier this season.

With a background in fine arts and fashion, Askari found herself designing clothing in the bridal space professionally before her husband encouraged her to expand the line of jewelry she had been privately creating for herself.

“Growing up in Iran, all the women, they’re all wearing so [much] jewelry and stacking [it],” she explained. “It’s actually very feminine to me when you wear a lot of jewelry.”

Askari said she gets inspiration for her pieces from “everything, everywhere,” from nature to outfits she sees that she feels are missing just a little something.

“Even when I see someone who is not wearing a [jewelry] piece,” she explained, “I’m like, ‘Well, let me think. What if I do something like this, and then this person that does not like to wear jewelry will be comfortable wearing it.’”

The Valley: Persian Style airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.



