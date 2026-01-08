‘The Valley: Persian Style’: Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi and Tanin Nikpey Tease ‘Whole Different Level of Persianity’ on ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Spinoff (Exclusive)

The Valley: Persian Style is bringing a “whole different level of Persianity” to the San Fernando Valley.

Ahead of Thursday’s series premiere of the Bravo show, which brings Shahs of Sunset alum Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedeh Javid together with newcomers like Tanin Nikpey, PopCulture.com spoke with Gharachedaghi and Nikpey about what fans can expect this season.

“I’m really excited for the world to see a whole different level of Persianity,” Gharachedaghi said. “[We’re] representing for the culture still, but in a different age of our lives, in a different era of our lives, and with a bunch of new people that the world hasn’t met yet.”

(Photo credit: Shayan Asgharnia/Bravo)

Reuniting on camera with her Shahs family for the first time in five years, Gharachedaghi was a bit “nervous.”

“It felt like the first time again, to be honest with you, all the butterflies were still there,” she admitted, adding that “once that microphone pack went on my body, it was almost like I went into like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I’ve been doing the last, you know, forever.’ So it was fun.”

Gharachedaghi told PopCulture that it was “really interesting” to have 5-year-old son Elijah be part of her filming experience this time around, revealing that fans will get to see her in a whole new stage of her life as a single mom.

“I’m definitely not the party girl that I used to be,” Gharachedaghi said. “I used to be out all the time drinking and doing all that. Now I’m sort of just at home, [and] I’m with my son.”

“I feel like it’s exciting to be able to now live this out with my audience, to have them see the evolution that changed the growth in me,” she continued. “Because the way I raise my son is very much with full intention, full awareness and understanding. I wish someone had [done] that with me growing up, and I think that’s what it pretty much is. You do that for your child.”

It’s a “different” experience for Nikpey and her husband Greg Haroutunian, who are making their Bravo debut on The Valley: Persian Style alongside fellow newcomers Sky Asakari, Bamshad Akbar, Natasha and Amir Boroumand, and Reza Jackson.

(Photo credit: Shayan Asgharnia/Bravo)

Nikpey told PopCulture that she had “all the hesitation in the world” about joining the reality TV sphere, but that she received plenty of helpful advice from the Shahs crew. “I think what they said to me is just to stay true to who you are and be authentic … because the moment that you’re not, it shows,” she recalled. “The cameras don’t lie.”

As for what fans can expect to see from Nikpey this season, she teased, “It was one of the most transformative years of my life in terms of growth and boundaries and understanding relationships with a different perspective. So for me, it was just at the end, a really growing experience, but I am stressed to watch it because I don’t even know what’s to come.”

The Valley: Persian Style premieres on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.