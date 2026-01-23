‘The Valley: Persian Style’: Amir Boroumand and Natasha Kashanian Open up About ‘Surreal’ Experience Connecting With His Late First Wife Via a Medium (Exclusive)

The Valley: Persian Style cast had an emotional start to their Palm Springs vacation as a surprise visit from a medium turned into a “surreal” experience for Amir Boroumand and Natasha Kashanian.

Boroumand, who lost his first wife to cancer before going on to marry Kashanian, told PopCulture.com after Thursday’s episode of the Bravo show that he decided to let his guard down when it came to sharing such a personal moment on-camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo credit: Shayan Asgharnia/Bravo)

“I’ve always been so private about my life. …and it’s all sort of been mine to carry,” he told PopCulture. “So now sharing it, I had to really let go of a lot of my apprehension and my fear of people seeing me cry or be emotional. But I’m glad I did it.”

“I really just wanted to share my experience in the hopes that there’s maybe even one person out there that feels some sort of connection or can feel better about whatever it is they’re going through,” he continued. “Maybe it’s giving them hope, maybe it’s relating with it. I don’t know, but that was my hope in sharing.”

“Ultimately, I didn’t want to hold back,” Boroumand explained. “I didn’t want to do a 50% job of letting everybody in, and I decided to just let my guard down.”

After receiving a message of “reassurance” and “comfort” from his late wife through the medium, Boroumand said he felt “a little bit more at ease.”

“It was very surreal to hear the things that she was saying, and it was so accurate,” Kashanian marveled. “She was spot on about things, and then, her saying that she is watching over us and that she liked me, that really, really made me feel so good. … It was very heavy, but I’m glad we did it.”

The couple agreed that the reading had “definitely” impacted them as a couple. “I think as the show goes on, the true impact will be seen,” Boroumand shared. “You’re going to be able to see it firsthand.”

The Valley: Persian Style airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.