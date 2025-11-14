‘The Valley: Persian Style’ Premiere Date Announced — Watch the Trailer

The Shahs are back on Bravo — and they’ve moved to the valley.

Shahs of Sunset alums Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes Javid return for Bravo’s new show, The Valley: Persian Style, which the network announced at BravoCon on Friday will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 8. Watch the first trailer below.

The Valley spinoff “follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley,” as per Bravo. “As they juggle marriages, parenthood and thriving careers, cracks in their relationships – both between lovers and friends – begin to emerge.”

“Rooted in their culture that values family, friendships and loyalty above everything else, emotions often take over as these fiery personalities navigate their highs, lows and everything in between,” the show description continues.

Joining Farahan, Gharachedaghi and Javid on the cast are Adam Neely, Tommy Feight, Tanin Nikpey, Greg Haroutunian, Sky Asakari, Bamshad Akbar, Natasha Boroumand, Amir Boroumand, and Reza Jackson.

This season, the group is at a crossroads “as they attempt to navigate their relationships at home and their bonds with each other.”

“Each facing their own set of challenges, they soon realize that a quieter life in the suburbs is not without its fair share of drama,” Bravo teases. “When a trip to the desert goes south, they must reassess their friendships, acknowledge their own shortcomings and somehow find their way back to each other.”

(Photo credit: Shayan Asgharnia/Bravo)

Farahan and Neely are 14 years into their relationship and “happily embracing a calmer life, child-free and away from the bustling city.” While Farahan is “finally in a solid place with longtime friends” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes after years of ups and downs, there are “old wounds that still linger.”

After their fairytale wedding, life moved fast for Javid and Feight. “Thrust into parenthood and now navigating partnership under a busy roof, they struggle to salvage their marriage as the pressures of family, career and loyalty threaten to tear them apart.”

Gharachedaghi, meanwhile, has “swapped nights in the club for playdates at the park,” but her fiery spirit remains bright as ever. After her brief marriage to a close friend and business partner “cost her in more ways than one,” she’s ready to pick up the pieces.



Asakari and Akbar are at odds “both physically and emotionally” with one another as her discipline and his playful energy bring balance to their home, but they find that “unresolved grudges block them from moving forward personally and with certain friends.”

“Dynamic and ambitious couple” Nipkey and Haroutunian seem to have it all – “love, success and a thriving social life” – but they find themselves at a crossroads nevertheless. “Their marriage has been tested in more ways than one, and they must find a way to rekindle their connection.”

Natasha and Amir bring the “grounded energy” to their friend group, and while they try to prioritize their marriage, they find that “balancing a full life while raising young children is not always easy.”

Jackson is described as the “group’s resident charmer,” who is looking to build his ties in the Persian community. “Though he considers settling down, he is not yet ready to let go of his partying, playboy ways.”

The Valley: Persian Style premieres Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

The Valley: Persian Style is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment. Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Joe Kingsley, Ian Gelfand and Lauren Simms executive produce.