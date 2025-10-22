‘Shahs of Sunset’ Couple Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

Mercedes “MJ” Javid has filed for divorce from Tommy Feight after seven years of marriage.

The Shahs of Sunset star, 53, filed for divorce from Feight in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday, listing the date of separation as the date of her filing, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Javid cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, asking that neither she nor Feight be awarded spousal support. The Bravo personality also requested primary legal and physical custody of the couple’s 6-year-old son Shams, but asked that Feight be granted visitation.

“I have been the parent primarily involved in the caregiving and overall needs of our minor son. I take our son to school and pick him up every day,” Javid wrote. “I also organize and take our son to his play-dates, parties, doctor’s, and dentist’s appointments.”

The reality personality added, “Likewise, I am responsible for his extracurricular activities and school activities with little to no involvement from [Feight]. My hours of employment are entirely within my control which allow me the flexibility to continue being primarily responsible for our son in this way.”

“By no means do I want to alienate [Feight] from our son,” she emphasized, “and I am more than happy to mutually agree to additional visitations or modifications in the best interest of our son.” A hearing for the divorce has been scheduled for December, with a mediation session reportedly set for later this month.

Javid appeared on all nine seasons of Shahs of Sunset before Bravo announced in April 2022 that the show had not been renewed for another season. She and Feight, who got engaged in 2015, tied the knot in April 2018, welcoming their son a year later.

In May, Bravo announced that Javid would star alongside her former Shahs castmates Reza Farahan and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi for the new show The Valley Persian Style (working title).

“Reza Farahan, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid share an unbreakable bond — one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades,” the network teased of the show to come. “They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family. As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.” No premiere date has been announced.