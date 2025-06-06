‘The Valley’ Couple Welcomes Baby

The Valley’s Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko are living life as a family of six after welcoming baby number four.

The Bravo couple announced on Thursday that they have welcomed a daughter named Adelaide. Sanchez and Booko are also parents to 3-year-old son Asher, and 23-month-old twins Isabelle and Zariah.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing “sweet little memories from Adelaide’s first moments of life” in the hospital on Instagram, the new mom wrote, “We are absolutely in love! Birth story coming soon.”

The former Miss USA told Us Weekly that their first moments with Adelaide “felt so sweet and intimate” compared to their previous birth experiences, where there were “a lot more people” in the room, including a doula.

“This time, it was just us with our doctor and two nurses,” Sanchez continued. “This birth was extra special because Danny was able to deliver the baby.”

The couple chose the name Adelaide to honor Sanchez’s great-grandmother Adelaida, which means noble and kind. Adelaide’s middle name is Nicole in tribute to Sanchez’s mother. “We wanted to honor her because she has been such a pivotal part of helping us raise our children,” said Booko, 41, and Sanchez, 35.

Adelaide is already fitting in perfectly to her new family, as Sanchez gushed that her older siblings “always want to hold her and sing songs to her” and are “already great” at being big brothers and a big sister.

The Bravolebrities announced in December 2024 that they were expecting their fourth child together, and have now officially embraced life with four under four, the couple says their family is complete.

THE VALLEY — Pictured: (l-r) — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo)

“This pregnancy definitely felt like a full circle moment for us,” Sanchez explained. “We had always talked about either wanting two children or four. When we skipped the line to three kids, we began discussing No. 4 shortly after. We both come from families of four, so having four little ones of our own feels very full circle.”

Having moved to Santa Clarita, Calif., just over two weeks before Adelaide was born, Sanchez said there are “boxes everywhere” and her family is “not quite settled” in yet.

“But it feels great to have so much more space and a beautiful backyard for our children to play in,” she said, adding, “I am really looking forward to watching all of my children grow up and be so close. We love creating special memories with our children and are excited to now do that as a family of six.”