'The Talk': 5 Possible Replacements for Eve

The Talk is on the hunt for a new panelist after Eve announced this month that she would be leaving the CBS talk show after four seasons. The "Gansta Lovin'" artist will continue to host alongside co-stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba through December before taking her leave. The news of Eve's departure didn't shock many fans, as she has had to virtually host the show from her home in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, but it did leave people wondering who would come on board to replace her seat. Keep scrolling to read more about her exit from the show and some of our suggestions as to who could join The Talk panel next.

Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo: Neilson Barnard / Staff, Getty) Jada Pinkett Smith has proven her mettle as a talk show host on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, even picking up two Daytime Emmy nominations in 2020 for Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. She certainly doesn't have an empty schedule right now, but if she ever wanted to switch to a network show, Pinkett Smith's thoughtful perspective on culture would be a great addition to The Talk.

Toni Braxton (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage) Toni Braxton is another icon who would fit right in when it comes to joining The Talk table. Not only would she be able to bring the same insight into the music industry Eve brought, but her personal life is also filled with rich and interesting stories that could influence her discussion. Braxton already has experience in the TV industry, executive producing and starring in Braxton Family Values and also producing Tamar & Vince.

Mindy Kaling (Photo: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty) Mindy Kaling is one funny lady who would bring the laughs to The Talk panel. The actress and author not only stays up to date with pop culture, as evidenced by her Instagram, but she also brings the fashion every time! Kaling brought a fresh new voice to Netflix this year with Never Have I Ever, and her memoirs, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) and Why Not Me? both reached The New York Times Best Seller list. She's one star we'd love to hear from every day.

Gabrielle Union (Photo: Allen Berezovsky, Getty) Gabrielle Union is another perfect pick for The Talk panel. The actress is an outspoken advocate for women's issues, racial equality and the LGBT community, was included on Time's 100 Most Influential People list in 2020, and never shies away from telling her truth. Union's brief stint on America's Got Talent ended on a sour note, as she claimed she was fired for speaking out against racism and toxicity on the set, filing a lawsuit in May 2020 against the production company, but if she's looking for another TV gig, The Talk would be a great fit.

Maya Rudolph (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Maya Rudolph is another possible replacement for Eve that would bring the funny. Not only has she been making us laugh for years on Saturday Night Live and in hit movies like Bridesmaids, she's always on-point with her cultural commentary. That's all without even mentioning her singing and dancing. With Rudolph on the panel, The Talk would have no problem getting fans going every weekday.

Saying Goodbye (Photo: Art Streiber/CBS) During Eve's goodbye segment on Nov. 2, she explained that because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, she hasn't been able to travel to the studio, and doesn't see how that kind of commuting will work for the foreseeable future. "It's been a crazy year, obviously for all of us," she said. "And I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host." Eve added that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, had been bonding in "a different way, a beautiful way," and wanted to concentrate not only on spending time together, but also on "expanding" their family.