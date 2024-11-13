‘The Summit’: The Trekkers Cross a Frigid Alpine Lake to the Next Checkpoint (Exclusive Clip)

The Summit is getting down to the final days of the journey and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode. In “The Snowline,” tensions rise among a trusted alliance following an argument regarding the checkpoint vote before the group sets out to reach the snowline. “After crossing a frigid alpine lake by kayak, the trekkers must pass a massive chasm using a gravity line to get to the next camp. However, their journey comes with an ominous warning from the Mountain’s Keeper … Should any of them fall, they will face consequences at the next vote.”

In the exclusive clip, the group cross the lake by kayak and even despite it being a bit hard to navigate the kayaks, they don’t seem to be having the worst time. 33-year-old Punkin is just taking in the beautiful sights, but there is only so much beauty that can go around. She’s not sure what is hiding behind the mountains, and considering everything that the journey to the Summit has included so far, it might not be pretty. There are only four days left, and the money is continuing to be the big motivator.

Crossing the lake may not be so easy, as can be seen in the clip because navigating those kayaks can be tricky. On top of that, they have a lot weighing on them with the fear of falling from the gravity line. With just a few days left, these obstacles are going to be as intense as ever, and the stakes are as high as ever as well, and there is no telling what will happen and who will be eliminated next. It’s going to be an interesting and entertaining episode that fans wont’ want to miss out on, because everything is on the line.

Hosted by Manu Bennett and based on the Australian series, The Summit follows 16 strangers embarking on a journey through the New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group endures an exhausting distance in two weeks in order to win the cash they are carrying. Not everyone will make it, though, as they must work together to tackle “the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak.”

A new episode of The Summit premieres tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS following Survivor.