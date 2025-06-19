NBCUniversal Mulling ‘Real Housewives’ Cancellation, Report Claims

Rumors have surfaced that amid Brit Eady’s $20 million lawsuit, NBCUniversal is considering canceling the entire Real Housewives franchise.

Rob Shuter reports the franchise may have reached its breaking point. There are reports of behind-the-scenes talks, and potential settlements may already be on the table. Meanwhile, industry executives are now questioning the future of the show as scrutiny arises, and previous lawsuits filed by the likes of Nene Leakes from the franchise have occurred.

“What made Housewives great — the chaos — is now its biggest threat,” one of Shuter’s sources said. “It’s just lawsuit after lawsuit.”

An unnamed exec cited in the report stated, “Every cast member’s a legal liability. One more blow, and it’s lights out. Bravo has become an embarrassment to NBC news.”

Eady’s lawsuit, filed on June 5, accuses NBCUniversal, Bravo, and the show’s production team of defamation, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, stemming from longtime peach holder Kenya Moore showing explicit images she said were of Eady in front of a crowded room during her hair spa grand opening during filming. The photos were blacked out and not shown on camera, and Eady was not present for the display.

Moore exited the series after the incident. She alleged she showed the images when she claimed production failed to protect her after Eady mentioned a weapon following a verbal dispute between the two women. Bravo claimed Moore’s allegation was unfounded, despite Eady being heard on camera saying such and by her co-stars.

In her lawsuit, Eady asked for monetary damages, a formal public retraction, removal of the episode, and legal costs. Bravo has yet to respond.