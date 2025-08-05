‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Tearfully Opens Up About Affair

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her alleged affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder for the first time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who was diagnosed earlier this year with stage 4 cancer, broke her silence about the dalliance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast Tuesday.

“I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes,” Mellencamp, 44, said.

She continued, “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback,” adding that “nothing goes without payment.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends An Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

After reports alleging the affair broke at the end of 2024, Mellencamp said she was “trying to minimize everybody’s pain” but ended up “maximizing it,” because of the impact on “your significant other, your kids, the other person’s significant other, their kids.”

Schroeder’s ex-wife, Karli Schroeder, filed for divorce from the father of her two children on Dec. 30, 2024, almost two months after Mellencamp filed for divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave on Nov. 1, 2024.

“So many people are hurt in the wreckage,” Mellencamp continued on Tuesday’s podcast, adding, “But I can say this from knowing — the wreckage doesn’t happen on its own.”

The Bravo alum continued that she was “so sick” with debilitating headaches for months ahead of her brain cancer diagnosis, that she was “looking for comfort anywhere I can get it.”

“I think I was so broken as a human being during that part of my life that I did things out of my better judgment,” she noted, adding, “I felt so much pain. I felt so sick. I didn’t go to the doctors. I just felt some certain kind of way. And the pain was so much that I had gotten to the point of like, almost hating waking up in the morning, which I had never been that kind of person.”

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Mellencamp said she didn’t want to blame what she did on being sick. “But I do think a bunch of things happened in my life all around the same time, and I had zero control of any of them,” she said. “I just was running around like a chicken with my head cut off.”