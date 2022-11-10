Who Is The Bride on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 7

The Masked Singer was finally back on Wednesday this week, now that there are no pesky baseball playoff games to get in the way. "Hall of Fame Night" introduced three new singers to the field, kicking off with The Bride, a pink dinosaur in a wedding gown! The elaborate costume did not stop The Bride from doing so well that he will be moving on to the next round. The Bride's identity was not revealed, but there were plenty of clues about who he is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for The Bride on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performance and Song Picks

Episode 7: "Shut Up And Dance" by Walk the Moon

Show Clues

Episode 7 monologue: "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today for a hall of fame night that I vow to rock. I'm always telling feel-good stories, but let me explain how I ended up here, alone at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality. I live on the road, selling out arenas, and I have an appetite for destroying things. I'm notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I've gone the solo route, but I've come to master... master a new commitment with all you Masked Signer freaks. So tonight here comes the bride! Rawr!"



Episode 7 visual clues: There were many roses throughout the segment. A globe seemed to hint that the singer has been on world tours. When the singer mentioned being in feuds, the Man in Black had a button with a snake on his lapel. A second button showed the "rock" emoji.



On-Stage Clue: An actual goat (because everyone on the show was a 'Greatest of All Time' in their field) carried a medal with the phrase "action hero" printed on it. "I'm a take-action kind of bride and I have no problem playing the hero, amongst other things," The Bride said.



The Guesses:

Episode 7: Nicole Scherzinger guessed Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Sagal at first, but then she guessed White Snake singer David Coverdale. Robin Thicke guessed comedian Carrot Top.



Our Guess: We're very surprised no one guessed Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. Guest panelist Joel McHale suggested that the British accent might have been fake, which we agree with. The "appetite for destroying things" line could easily be a reference to Appetite for Destruction, GNR's iconic debut album. Rose has also recorded solo and toured the world. Rose also has a signature snake dance, which could account for the snake pin. The "action hero" hint is a little difficult to explain, though.

Earlier in this week's episode, The Venus Fly Trap was revealed to be boxer George Foreman. The Gopher was funk legend, George Clinton.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.