'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon

The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

At the start of his clue package, Gopher referred to himself as an "intergalactic space cowboy" who used his creativity to help start a movement. He also blazed new trails on "many old town roads." His spaceship was also put into the Smithsonian and his work has been sampled by many others. These clues pointed to George Clinton, who founded Parliament and Funkadelic. Clinton's bands were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and received Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2019.

After Gopher performed The Isley Brothers' "It's Your Thing," the on-stage clue was a medal with "LOL" written on it. This led the panelists to consider comedians. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Martin Lawrence, while guest panelist Leslie Jordan guessed Flavor Flav and Lil Nas X. Joel McHale, who was filling in for the missing Ken Jeong, guessed George Wallace. Robin Thicke guessed Sly Stone and Clinton.

Sheila E. later joined the stage for the battle between Gopher and The Bride. The two sang Smash Mouth's "All-Star." The Bride was crowned the winner and will perform next week. This meant Gopher needed to be unmasked! Jones still guessed Flavor Flav, while McHale stuck with Wallace. McCarthy Wahlberg went with Bootsy Collins. Thicke went with his correct choice, and Nicole Scherzinger agreed. Earlier in the episode, the Venus Fly Trap singer was revealed to be retired boxer-turned-grill creator George Forman.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.