‘The Masked Singer’ Thingamajig Victor Oladipo Wants to Take Nicole Scherzinger on a Date ‘In the Near Future’

Will the Thingamajig and Nicole Scherzinger actually get together? After Scherzinger spent the majority of Season 2 of The Masked Singer flirting with Thingamajig — who was unmasked as NBA player Victor Oladipo — fans are wondering if anything will come from the showmance.

After telling Masked Singer host Nick Cannon that he’d go on a date with Scherzinger “anywhere, any time, any place,” Oldadipo told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Thursday that he still hopes to go on a date with the Pussycat Dolls singer sometime soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I actually do, hopefully it’s in the near future if the moment or opportunity presents itself,” Oladipo, 27, said of going out with Scherzinger, 41, adding that his idea of the perfect date with her would be spent getting to know each other.

“If I did, I would just take her to wherever she wants to go because it would be all about her and me getting to know her, and obviously us getting to know one another,” he added.

The Indiana Pacers player said “it feels great” to take off his mask after making it to the semifinals of The Masked Singer, especially following a year filled with intense physical therapy and rehab after injuring his knee.

“It has been a rough year for me but to be able to come out here and put smiles on people’s faces and just do something fun for once and get away from the game has been awesome. It’s nothing but a blessing for me,” he said.

For Scherzinger’s part, it’s unclear if she’ll want to pursue a relationship outside of the reality show. Although she was spotted kissing former X Factor contestant Thom Evans this week, she did propose marriage to the Thingamajig earlier this season and joked constantly about him being her future husband.

After Oladipo was unmasked, Scherzinger tweeted, “It was such a pleasure to have you on the show [Victor Oladipo]! Your voice is so incredible. Thank you for the 10 week show-mance!”

Oladipo wasn’t the only celebrity unmasked during Wednesday’s episode. Fans were shocked to see four-time Grammy winner Seal unmasked as the Leopard during the double elimination episode.

Many admitted to being fooled by the whimsical, flamboyant character Seal had committed to throughout the season; after all, most fans thought Leopard was Billy Porter or RuPaul.

“Really thought it was a drag queen. He had me really fooled,” one Facebook user wrote on PopCulture’s post about the Leopard.

“I thought it sounded like him [Seal], we all knew it did! But some of the songs he sang and the way he acted made me think it was Rupaul. I was wrong, no denying this guy’s voice lol!!!!” another said.

A special Tuesday episode revealed Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as the Tree. The Season 2 finale of The Masked Singer airs Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Season 3 is set to premiere in February.