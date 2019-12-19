‘The Masked Singer’ Star Wayne Brady Winning Has Some Social Media Fans Disappointed

When Wayne Brady was unmasked as The Fox — and the champion — during The Masked Singer Season 2 finale Wednesday night, many fans rejoiced upon guessing the correct celebrity beneath the costume. But there were still those who were sure Fox was actor and singer Jamie Foxx, as well as a few in the minority who believed Brady shouldn’t have taken home the golden mask.

“I won’t state the obvious. But clearly not the best singer,” one salty Twitter user wrote, calling the singing competition “horrible.”

“I’m done watching,” they added.

“Not in a million years would I have gotten this !!” someone else said.

“Wonder how shocked/sad everyone that was ‘100% sure/obviously knew/willing to bet’ Fox was Jamie Foxx after seeing Wayne Brady revealed,” one Twitter user wrote with two laughing crying emojis. “I get some clues made it seem possible but [to be honest] if you really are a Jamie fan you woulda/shoulda known it wasnt his voice.”

“Damnit I owe so many people an apology on here…..The Fox is Wayne Brady!” another said.

“I am sorry to everyone on here I apologize for going off and commenting under everyone post disagreeing with them saying it was Jamie Foxx and all along it was Wayne Brady,” that user said later. “I apologize to everyone.”

Others thought Chris Daughtry, who was behind The Rottweiler mask, should have been crowned the winner rather than the Whose Line Is It Anyway legend.

During the two-hour finale, Brady took home the golden mask after singing “Try A Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding. The song started as Redding’s classic version, then leaned into “Otis” by Kanye West and Jay-Z. Brady even wrote his own Masked Singer rap for one of the verses, complete with complicated choreography that had the crowd on their feet and viewers at home rewinding their DVRs to watch the performance again. Click here to watch it.

After his win and subsequent unmasking, Brady said, “This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest — and I host Let’s Make a Deal — but God, I mean, really? I’m going to take this with me forever.”

Just before Daughtry was unmasked as The Rottweiler, the show also revealed actress, singer and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon as The Flamingo.

Fans won’t have to wait long for another brand new season of The Masked Singer. The show revealed during the finale that Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 2 immediately following the Super Bowl on FOX.

