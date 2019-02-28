‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale Unveils the Peacock’s Identity

The Masked Singer season finale finally revealed the identities of the last remaining, included the fan-favorite Peacock.

Following weeks of speculation and fan theories, the series confirmed the Peacock’s identity was confirmed as Donny Osmond.

The Season 1 finale also revealed the identities of the Bee and the Monster as the show crowned its first overall winner, with the Peacock ending up in second place.

Out of the 12 contestants for Season 1, The Peacock held a special place in fans’ hearts as he inspired many fan theories.

Ahead of the finale we found out that the Peacock was a “showbiz prodigy” growing up, and had previously hinted that he was a teen heartthrob. He also hinted at his identity when he revealed he had performed on the stage, on-screen and hosted award shows, as well as teased of his abilities as a magician.

During the final episode the contestants gave a final round of clues to viewers and the judges, where Peacock revealed that he had a starring role “next to a Pharaoh.” He later said the key to his success is that he doesn’t relax. “I’m a perfectionist, and I love it and I hate it.”

When asked who he was “deep down,” Peacock told judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger that he “dedicated [his] life to show business.”

Fans of the series had narrowed down the possibilities of Peacock’s identity to either Osmond or Neil Patrick Harris, though a clue that he had spent time in jail had the majority thinking it was Osmond.

In a recent episode, Peacock revealed a personal item that turned out to be long, curly-aired, brunette wig, hinting that the mask landed him in jail.

And while Osmond did not go to jail himself, a popular character he played on Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat did match the clue he provided at the time.

The Masked Singer has already been renewed for a second season due to its success in the ratings since the season premiere.

“The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Broadcasting Company said in a statement. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”