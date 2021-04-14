'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 6: Who Gets Unmasked?

✖

The competition on The Masked Singer is really heating up. On Wednesday night's episode, Group A, which includes Russian Doll, Seashell, Robopine, and Orca, will return to the stage. But, which one of those competitors will get the boot?

Based on their previous performances, it's almost a given that Russian Doll and Seashell will make it through to another round of the competition, as they have both received a ton of praise from the judges. That just leaves Robopine and Orca to battle it out. While Orca did make a splash as the most recent Wildcard contestant to take to the stage, Robopine left the judges' speechless with their moving rendition of John Legend's "All of Me." So, it could very well be that Orca will be the one making a swift exit from the competition. However, another Wildcard contestant will reportedly join the competition on Wednesday night, which could throw a wrench into everything.

Group A will leave it all on the stage. 🎤 See our final WILDCARD and an unmasking tonight at 8/7c on an all-new #TheMaskedSinger. pic.twitter.com/8LMfneTPtX — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 14, 2021

Not only is Group A returning to the stage on Wednesday night, but Nick Cannon will also be back as the host. Niecy Nash has been filling in for him during the first half of the season, as Cannon was forced to take a step back after testing positive for COVID-19. But, on the April 7 episode, a new Wildcard contestant made an appearance — the Bulldog. After their performance of "Candy Girl," Nash shared that she was taking the reins by eliminating them from the competition. In the end, Bulldog removed their mask and revealed that they were Cannon.

After he was eliminated, Cannon joked to Nash, "I dedicated my whole performance to you and you're kicking me off? I was trying to go all the way!" The host also spoke about what it was like to actually perform on The Masked Singer stage after hosting the show for several seasons. According to Cannon, it's harder than it looks. He explained, "I never thought I would be nervous but my heart was beating so fast." Cannon also gave props to all of the masked singers who came before him, as he noted that it's not an easy feat to take on this competition. Fans can follow along with The Masked Singer, which airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox. You can even access the show via Hulu using the following link.

