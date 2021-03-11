'The Masked Singer' Season 5, Episode 1: Who Gets Unmasked?

✖

Five masked individuals will take to the stage on Wednesday night for The Masked Singer's Season 5 premiere, which you can watch via FuboTV with a free trial. Group A, which includes, Porcupine, Russian Doll, Seashell, Snail, and Raccoon, will all try their hand at the competition during the course of the premiere. But, which one of those individuals will be unmasked?

Considering that the episode has yet to air, and the contestants have not yet showcased their vocal chops, it's a bit early to surmise which individual will be the first one to get unmasked. Although, of course, one member within Group A will be the first one to get the boot. In other words, fans can rest assured that they will see a reveal by the end of the premiere and that one member in Group A will be unmasked. While the premiere has yet to air, one of these masked individuals has already sparked plenty of conversation online amongst fans of the Fox competition.

Russian Doll, which includes two singers in matryoshka doll costumes, will reportedly perform "Shallow," which Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang in the film A Star is Born. Fans were treated to a sneak peek of the pair's performance, which left the judges — Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger — speechless. Even though the performance hasn't aired on Fox just yet, fans already think that they know the Russian Doll's identity. Based on all of the comments that fans made on that sneak peek video, they believe that the celebrities in question are the Hanson Brothers and, in particular, Taylor and Isaac Hanson.

"I believe this is Hanson, more specifically Isaac and Taylor Hanson," one fan wrote. Another fan concurred and added that they believe that Taylor and Isaac's brother Zac Hanson could also be hidden within the Russian Doll's costume. They wrote, "I've heard these voices every day since I was twelve. This is Isaac and Taylor Hanson (and Zac is probably in that big doll, too.)." Of course, fans will have to wait for The Masked Singer to reveal the Russian Doll's identity in order to confirm this speculation. The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature a return of the entire judges' panel of McCarthy, Thicke, Jeong, and Scherzinger. Nick Cannon will be taking a step back from his role as the host, as he previously tested positive for COVID-19. Niecy Nash will fill in for him for the first few episodes of the season.