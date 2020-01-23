‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Latest Costume Revealed

The Masked Singer is quickly approaching its third season coming up in February, and the popular FOX show just released another mask that fans can expect to see. After revealing there would be a Banana, Llama, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle and Astronaut, a new teaser published by TVLine just revealed that there will also be a Swan!

It feels as if Season 2 just ended but fans are so excited that it’s coming back for a quick return. The Masked Singer Season 3 is anticipated to air Sunday, Feb. 2 immediately following Super Bowl LIV.

Last season, fans and the judges panel — which includes Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — all thought celebrity Jamie Foxx may have been under the Fox mask. Turns out it was Wayne Brady, who actually won the entire season, but now Foxx has been asked to appear as a guest judge for Season 3. While fans aren’t used to seeing the show air on Sundays, it will work its way back to its usual Wednesday time slot starting Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Last season Brady was crowned the winner, while T-Pain earned his bragging rights for life when he won Season 1 as the Monster. The show has taken off since its early 2019 premiere. But one of the challenges of this show is managing to keep the celebrities a secret, and even the show’s host, Nick Cannon, has confessed he doesn’t know who’s under what mask.

The celebrities are told that they can’t talk to anyone outside of their rooms, and even the people who come with them must wear masks as well to ensure spoilers won’t be revealed. After the first season, while the production crew did a great job keeping the celebrities as big of a secret as possible, Season 2 brought new challenges and forced everyone involved to up their game in the security department.

“Security is going to be a lot more stringent in season two,” executive producer Craig Plestis told The Hollywood Reporter. “For season one, we were not under the radar for a lot of people, and we still had a lot of security. So we’re really going to have to be on top of our game for season two.”

He added, “There wasn’t that much leaking. There wasn’t that much out there until we got on the air and then people were guessing, and the guesses were all over the board. Until the mask comes off, you don’t know 100 percent.”

Photo Credit: FOX.