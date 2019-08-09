‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2: Everything We Know About the New Season

The Masked Singer Season 2 will be premiering before long, and there is already quite a lot that fans know about the new season. The hit reality series debuted on Fox earlier this year, and very quickly became the biggest musical reality shows on television. Season 1 contestants included R&B icon Gladys Knight, legendary entertainer Donny Osmond, and reigning champion, rapper/singer T-Pain. The network recognized how much fans loved the series, and renewed it for a second season, which will air this fall.

Recently, Fox’s reality TV boss Rob Wade spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming season, and admitted that it was “easier ” to get stars to agree to don the masks and participate.

“I think it was easier to get a ‘yes.’ It was more difficult to choose. I mean, season one we were just like, ‘Who wants to do this?’ And we slowly got there. It was a longer process. But season two, we had a lot more choice,” he shared. “It was a lot more consideration about what the makeup of the cast was going to be and what worked and what didn’t. So yeah, from that point of view, it was a bit more difficult. But everyone understood how exciting the show was and what the show was.”

New Costumes

Maybe the most exciting news for fans so far, is that Season 2 of The Masked Singer will feature all-new costumes.

At this time, we know that the following will be included: Butterfly, Eagle, Egg, Flamingo, Fox, Leopard, Panda, Rottweiler, and Skeleton.

“I think my favorite costume is yet to be revealed. If I could describe it to you, I would. But all I can say is that it looks a bit like a thingamajig.” Wade said. “I know it doesn’t make sense. But when you see it, you’ll go, ‘Oh, right, I get it.’ So look out for the one that looks like a thingamajig. Or a whatchamacallit. You will get that! It’s a cryptic clue, but it’s a clue.”

More Contestants

In addition to the new costumes, it has been announced that Season 2 of The Masked Singer will feature more contestants.

Season 1 of the show featured 10 contestants competing to be the champ over the course of nine episodes.

Season 2 will have a total of 16 contestants, and will presumably run for around 15 episodes, assuming there is another double elimination week like Season 1 had.

Tougher Clues

Something else that fans can expect in Season 2 of The Masked Singer is tougher clues.

Though, Wade clarified that they won’t be “ridiculously harder,” adding, “For example, if someone were a sports person, you might reveal that; you might not reveal the specific sport. You start to give people those clues, rather than just random stuff. But also the judges and the viewers drive themselves down avenues as well.”

“Sometimes we’ll do like a clue in a package and the judge will pick up on it, and they go way the wrong way,” he continued. “And you’re like, ‘Oh, well, that’s not our fault.’ They just decided to go the wrong way. They saw boxing gloves, and they decided it was a boxer or whatever it might’ve been. But the clues are harder, definitely.”

“The Smackdown”

Another new feature for Season 2 of The Masked Singer is something called “The Smackdown.”

Wade explained is by saying, “The way it works is there’s four people, two sing-offs, and then the judges and the audience decide who the winners are of those and that leaves two left. And they do what we call a Smackdown — they basically sing a short song back and forth to each other, but really in each other’s faces, in a quite comedic way.”

“It’s supposed to be funny. And then whoever loses that is unmasked,” he added. “So we added that element.”

Nick Cannon Returning

Season 1 of The Masked Singer was hosted by Nick Cannon, who had recently exited as host of America’s Got Talent.

It’s been confirmed that Cannon will be returning for Season 2 of The Masked Singer.

Judges Panel Returning

In addition to Cannon, The Masked Singer judges panel will also be returning.

Fans can expect to see comedian/actor Ken Jeong, TV and radio personality Jenny McCarthy, dancer/singer Nicole Scherzinger, and pop/R&B star Robin Thicke once again making guesses as to who is under the masks.

Season 3!

Finally, fans can also rest assured that after Season 2 of The Masked Singer, there will be more to come.

It was announced that Fox has already renewed the show for Season 3, and that will kick off following Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020.

Season 2 of The Masked Singer will premiere on Sept. 25, 2019.