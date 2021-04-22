'Masked Singer' Live Updates: Piglet Sets Sail

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is entering the final stretch this week with the Super 8. The new episode, "The Plot Chickens!," is two hours long and comes with a double elimination. You can check back here throughout the broadcast for live updates, and to keep track of all the latest clues on the contestants' identities.

8:12 p.m. - Piglet

The episode kicked off in style with host Nick Cannon and the Men in Black all dancing onto the stage in celebration of the Super 8. The usual panelists were in attendance — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong — while country singer Rita Wilson joined them as the guest panelist of the week.

After the introductions, the show launched into a new clue package for The Piglet which started on an old-time sailing ship, with ray ban sunglasses slung across the sails. He then went down below decks where he was greeted warmly by pirates in a hull full of treasures and tokens of achievement. Despairing, Piglet used a spyglass to try to navigate the ship through a storm by himself.

"While you see me as the happy-go-lucky Piglet, my life hasn't always been smooth sailing," he said. "Not so many years ago, I was lost! I had given up on my dreams, moved back home with my parents, and even broke my finger. It was a perfect storm of despair. Then, that Sunday at church, the pastor — who didn't know me from Adam — spoke of a vision he'd had of a man with a broken finger, and I knew it was me. He saw this man sailing a boat towards a terrible storm, doomed, until a higher power turned the winds around, steering the boat to safety. I was totally freaked out! This was, like, a direct sign from God."

The camera zoomed in on a pine tree-shaped air freshener on the ship's mast before cutting to the next morning, with calmer seas. McCarthy made note of a half-sunken UFO in the foreground before Piglet stared into the sunrise triumphantly, with his hands on his hips.

"So I packed up my stuff and changed course to L.A., to go after the life I always wanted," Piglet went on. "Ever since, now I think everything is a sign. But, hey, when it comes to fate, I never want to miss the boat."

With that, Piglet began his performance of "The Pretender" by Foo Fighters. The panelists were all on their feet at once, and they kept cheering well after the music stopped. Finally, Cannon introduced this week's new clue — the contestant's favorite food. The Men in Black wheeled out an order of cotton candy, and Piglet explained: "this classic sweet treat reminds me of one of my very first jobs."

McCarthy guessed that Piglet might be NSYNC's Lance Bass, primarily based on the UFO in his clue package. Jeong focused on the air freshener instead, suggesting that it might indicate Chris Pine, or that the cotton candy might point to Maroon 5's Adam Levine. Wilson ventured a guess with Nick Jonas, then reached even further with Eli or Peyton Manning.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 7

