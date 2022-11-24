'The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Is a Horror Movie Legend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Masked Singer's "Fright Night" saw a scream queen unmasked! The spooky festivities saw some creepy performances, including one by Scarecrow. The pumpkin-headed performer faced off against Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo, and was sadly unable to triumph. Scroll through to learn was horror movie legend was under the Scarecrow mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

When the Scarecrow's time was up, she took off her mask and showed the crowd that she was actually Linda Blair. Blair is a horror movie icon thanks to her role as Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist and Exorcist II: The Heretic. She's a Golden Globe winner and a devout animal rights activist, which were both details that were hinted at in the Scarecrow clue package.

As far as the judges, they had another completely wrong round of guessing. Robin Thicke picked Susan Sarandon, Jenny McCarthy went with Glenn Close, Ken Jeong chose Parker Posey, and Nicole Scherzinger opted to guess Jamie Lee Curtis.

Parker's reveal follows Adam Carolla, who was shown to be inside the Avocado costume during last week's episode. Previously revealed celebrities for Season 8 are: Chris Jericho (Bride), George Clinton (Gopher), George Foreman (Venus Fly Trap), Le'Veon Bell (Milkshake), Joey Lawrence (Walrus), Kat Graham (Robo Girl), Jerry Springer (Beetle), Gloria Gaynor (Mermaid), Mario Cantone (Maize), Daymond John (Fortune Teller), the Brady Bunch sons (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight as the Mummies), Montell Jordan (Panther), Jeff Dunham (Pi-Rat), Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird), Eric Idle (Hedgehog) and William Shatner (Knight).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.