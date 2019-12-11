‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of The Tree, and It’s a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum

The Masked Singer unmasked another celebrity in a new special episode Tuesday. The new hour saw as the remaining contestants of the Fox singing competition gathered to perform for a spot in Wednesday’s semifinals. After powerful moments onstage, and some new clues, the judges and studio audience voted and did not save The Tree from elimination. The celebrity was revealed to be Ana Gasteyer.

The episode kicked off with a recap of all the celebrities who have been unmasked this season, before bringing the top 6 contestants together: Thingamajig, Fox, Flamingo, Rottweiler, Tree and Leopard. For the latest episode, judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong were joined by Season 1 winner T-Pain in the panel.

The Fox was first to perform with a cover of “Blame It” from Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, and provided some interesting new clues about his identity.

“I want to fly away, because I’m finally being accepted for who I am,” he said. “Who would’ve thought it would take a singing competition to open my eyes. I’ve learned I don’t need to put on my superhero costume anymore.

The Fox also said that he spent one of the best weekends of his life with one of the panel members as his last clue. Scherzinger guessed Jamie Foxx, as she has lately. Thicke guessed Wayne Brady. T-Pain praised the performance and then guessed Lenny Kravitz.

The Leopard performed second and said he was not going to be in the bottom two anymore. In his intro package he revealed himself to be a vegan, and showed a tennis match with a motorcycle crash reference.

“Move out of the way boys, it’s for me to show you what real champions are made,” he said, before his performance of fun.’s “We Are Young.”

His final clue of the night was that he was presenting an award at an awards show that included one of the judges, and he was wearing a custom leather outfit.

McCarthy guessed Eric Benét, Thicke picked Seal as his guess. Jeong said he knew exactly who was behind the mask before sharing Enrique Iglesias.

The Thingamajig performed next, with his intro package showing sports and music clues to his identity.

“Theres no time to get crabby. I have so much more to prove to Nicolamajig,” he added, referencing his crush on the judge before his stunning performance of “John Legend’s “Ordinary People.”

T-Pain said that his performance was so similar to the original singer so he guessed John Legend himself was under the mask. The Thingamajig further hinted that he has collaborated with one of the judges on something else. Scherzinger guessed Markelle Fultz and Thicke guessed Montell Jordan.

The Flamingo was next to perform, lending to her dazzling voice to Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” She revealed her connection to the judges is that she shared some “couch time” with one of them in 2013.

“First, I went from Clueless to celebrated,” she said. “And then I mingled with other flamingoes and it looked like a different world.” Jeong guessed Hilary Duff, McCarthy guessed Adrienne Bailon, Thicke guessed Fantasia.

The Tree performed Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” next and admitted she missed her friends and doing collaborations. “I’m feeling the pressure, but I know my loved ones are with me and I need their cheers more than ever.”

Her connection to the panel is that she shared a stage, and a standing ovation, with one of the judges. Jeong guessed Bebe Neuwirth, Thicke guessed Rachael Ray and T-Pain guessed Mariah Carey.

The Rottweiler was the final performer of the night with Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” In his package, he talked about how he has been working to ease his insecurities through meditation and teased being an “open book.”

He revealed his connection to the judges was that he was on the same “list” as one of them, but was not Sexiest Man Alive. Thicke guessed Darren Criss, Scherzinger guessed Jared Leto, Jeong guessed Bow Wow.

After a tense voting pause, the eliminated celebrity turned out to be The Tree.

Who will win it all? The Masked Singer‘s semifinals air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.