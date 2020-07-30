'The Masked Singer' Reveals First Clues for Season 4

✖

Everyone's favorite masked singing competition is set to come back this fall. In advance of Season 4 of the Fox competition, the show released a promo containing clues about what fans can expect for next season. According to Deadline, the promo features an array of images that could point to the costumes that the masked celebrities will don in Season 4.

In the promo, which is set to officially air at 9 p.m. ET during Fox's Ultimate Tag, featured a number of different pictures of various objects. The promo featured everything from mushrooms, a maple leaf, a purple bow, and a gavel amongst other objects. It's unclear exactly what these images mean, but it stands to reason that they could tie into the costumes that the masked celebrities could don in Season 4. After all, how wild would it be to watch a Mushroom and a Maple Leaf battle it out on the Masked Singer stage?

Fox previously announced in May that The Masked Singer would return for Season 4 in the fall. A premiere date has yet to be announced. The renewal came months before the host of the show, Nick Cannon, found himself in hot water after he shared some anti-Semitic and racially insensitive comments on his YouTube show Cannon's Class. During his show, which featured a conversation with former Public Enemy figure Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin, Cannon propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and compared White people to "savages."

Due to those comments, ViacomCBS fired Cannon. Although, Fox shared that Cannon, who also executive produces The Masked Singer, will remain as the host of the competition program. As the network shared, they decided to keep their ties with Cannon after he issued a lengthy apology for his remarks. "When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," the network said in a statement. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe."

"Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends," the network continued. "On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind."