'The Masked Singer' Nominated for 2020 Emmys and Social Media Is Going Crazy
The Masked Singer has been nominated for a 2020 Emmy award, and the announcement has social media going crazy. The hit Fox reality series is nominated for best Competition Program. It landed the nomination alongside Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.
Notably the nomination for the Fox series comes after the network announced its decision to stand by host Nick Cannon, following his anti-Semitic comments. "When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," Fox said, per CNN. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe."
Fox added, "Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends." Now that the show has a chance to become a Primetime Emmy — after previously being nominated for Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming in 2019 — fans have a lot to say. Scroll down to see some reactions to the news.
Been a fan of the challenge for years but there’s no way I would put them as an Emmy nominee. Not after the last couple seasons. The Voice or Masked Singer FTW! I would have maybe even added World of Dance to this list of nominees too.— Julia Brown (@nikeprincess69) July 28, 2020
prevnext
God I hope the masked singer wins an Emmy— Slime Dad (@_computercowboy) July 28, 2020
omg masked singer for an emmy nom ... my friend and i watched that shit in college while we ate dinner on her floor— tay. (@filmsrobbie) July 28, 2020
prevnext
If The Masked Singer wins Best Competition Series at the Emmys, do you think Sarah Palin will be on hand to accept?— Wes Ambrecht (@iamwesley) July 28, 2020
@kenjeong congratulations dude!!!🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/psZdPSFvvG— rbr (@babyruth1994) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Ok Masked Singer I can see. But Nailed It?!??? EMMY material?!? I’m at a loss— 〽️att 〽️arcello (@matt_marcello) July 28, 2020
July 28, 2020
prevnext
And let's credit Indiana Pacer Victor Oladipo for his substantial contribution to "The Masked Singer," an Emmy nominee in the reality competition category.— Dave Lindquist #DavesOldInterviewTapes (@317lindquist) July 28, 2020
Masked singer👏 https://t.co/SVczAJCmYL— Quentin Quarantino (@i_am_karchies) July 28, 2020
prevnext
EXACTLY THE MASKED SINGER EXACTLY https://t.co/v1uZILxNHl— jules (@BerstenKnope) July 28, 2020
The Masked Singer is pretty good but wtf is Nailed it?— The Challenge MTV (@Challengemtv___) July 28, 2020
prevnext
I haven’t wanted any shows nominated aside from the masked singer and the mandalorian— 7 days until Midnight Sun (@RhymesWithSalon) July 28, 2020
LETS GO NAILED IT DRAG RACE AND MASKED SINGER https://t.co/uK0wSIuhr3— sailorstevie (@sailorMEGATRON) July 28, 2020
prev
Congratulations on the nominated for outstanding competition program!!!!!❤❤❤❤— Mikerria Randolph (@MikerriaRandol5) July 28, 2020