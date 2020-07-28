'The Masked Singer' Nominated for 2020 Emmys and Social Media Is Going Crazy

The Masked Singer has been nominated for a 2020 Emmy award, and the announcement has social media going crazy. The hit Fox reality series is nominated for best Competition Program. It landed the nomination alongside Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.

Notably the nomination for the Fox series comes after the network announced its decision to stand by host Nick Cannon, following his anti-Semitic comments. "When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," Fox said, per CNN. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe."

Fox added, "Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends." Now that the show has a chance to become a Primetime Emmy — after previously being nominated for Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming in 2019 — fans have a lot to say. Scroll down to see some reactions to the news.