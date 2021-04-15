'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Orca, and They're a Rockstar

✖

The Masked Singer concluded tonight's episode with another big reveal. Group A — consisting of Orca, Robopine, Russian Doll and Seashell— was back on stage to sing. However, they were met with a new Wildcard challenger, Yeti. Continue on to see who was knocked out (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After a week of tough performances, the Orca was revealed after singing his version of Poison's 1988 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." His latest clue package was all about how his father was his hero, and include tidbits of Swedish Fish, a fly swatter, $3 and two kid sharks. After all this, the Orca was revealed to be Mark McGrath, the lead singer of Sugar Ray.

The judges were totally stumped. Jenny McCarthy's first impression was Dave Grohl, but changed her guess to surfer Kelly Slater. Nicole Scherzinger also guessed Grohl at first and stuck with her answer. Robin Thicke went with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, a choice he stuck with. Jeong wrote Jon Bon Jovi, but switched it up to Armstrong, too.

This reveal comes on the heels of one of the show's biggest twist reveals ever. In the Group B Finals, newcomer Bulldog was unmasked and revealed to be Nick Cannon. The comic is the regular host for The Masked Singer but missed several tapings due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. He returned in an unexpected way, with the show bidding farewell to temporary host Niecy Nash in the process.

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs each and every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

