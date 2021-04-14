'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Group A Finals

✖

It's time for the Group A finals on The Masked Singer. Wednesday night's episode will see the return of Seashell, Robopine, Russian Doll, and Orca. Additionally, Nick Cannon will return as the host of the program, following weeks of Niecy Nash at the helm (Cannon took a step back from hosting duties after testing positive for COVID-19). The episode will also see Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger at the judges' panel, as they give their opinions on the various performances. PopCulture.com will be here to recap all of the night's events, which also include yet another Wildcard performance. So, be sure to stay tuned to follow along with all of the action.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you can't watch the show via any traditional means (either with a cable subscription or an antenna), there are a number of streaming services that you can turn to. You can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to PopCulture.com readers. Additionally, you can also stream the newest episode of The Masked Singer the day after it airs on Hulu via this link. Of course, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for all of the Masked Singer updates that you'll ever need.

