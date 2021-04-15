Who Is the Yeti in 'The Masked Singer' Season 5?

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 introduced its final wild card performer of the season this week: The Yeti. The stylized cryptid joined Group A for its last performance before the Super 8 finals round, and he made a big impression. The massive monster seemed to shake the stage as he stomped over to the mic.

This year, PopCulture.com's team of uncertified Masked Singer experts is tracking every clue, hint and teaser for every character, and the Yeti is no exception.

Season 5, Episode 6 - "In the Nick of Time!"

Yeti was the last singer of the night when he made his debut in Episode 6. He introduced himself in a clue package set in a snowy mountain range, where he was depicted holding a cord of firewood. He then led the camera into an igloo, which was unexpectedly homey. There were plants, decorations and food on the table, where three women were gathered. They welcomed the Yeti and offered him fruit and pastries.

"As a Yeti, I only come out of hiding for a mammoth reason, and here, it's to be a wild force to be reckoned with, so watch your step," he said. "Where I come from, too many Yetis become monsters, but I had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who were always there to show me the way. Having them as motivators and teachers was golden, and made me the abominable gentleman I am today. Knowing these warriors had my back gave me the confidence to go for the mountaintop when others wouldn't even dare. Yetis are usually chased from the village, but I was raised by it. Being here is a thank you to them. And, you know they saved the best wild card for the last."

Yeti sang "If It Isn't Love" by New Edition." The panelists were floored by the performance, but they all looked dubious as they jotted down their first impression guesses. With that, Cannon fired off a t-shirt at the panel, which read: "Aphrodite." The Yeti explained: "Yeti is all about love, love, love."

With that McCarthy guessed that Yeti might be rapper Ray J, while Scherzinger went with Justin Bieber. Jeong suggested comedian Taran Killam, to the ire of the rest of the panel.

Who could this mysterious Yeti really be under all that fur? Fans won't know for sure until he is unmasked, which could come any week now that The Masked Singer is entering its Super 8 finals round.

