'The Masked Singer': Niecy Nash Reveals What It Was Really Like Hosting (Exclusive)

✖

For the first few episodes of The Masked Singer Season 5, Niecy Nash stepped into the hosting role as longtime host Nick Cannon was forced to take a step back after testing positive for COVID-19. Her time as the host came to an end during the April 8 episode, during which Cannon was revealed as the Wildcard contestant Bulldog, meaning that he would be resuming hosting duties. Following her time on the Fox series, Nash spoke with PopCulture.com about her experience and, in particular, her hilarious banter with judge Ken Jeong. And she had nothing but positive things to say about her time on The Masked Singer.

Nash recently chatted with PopCulture.com all about her partnership with Charmin for their new BRB Bot, which is a digital AI-powered device that allows you to swap your live video feed on Zoom and other social platforms. Of course, since her time on The Masked Singer recently came to an end, the conversation naturally turned towards the Fox show. When asked what her experience was like on The Masked Singer, Nash had glowing things to say about the crew, the judges, and the overall production.

"Oh, it was great. It's a good time," Nash explained. "You know to me it's a great group of people over there. And I had the best time standing in it in the gap for Nick. I really did." During her time on The Masked Singer, Nash enjoyed a playful relationship with Jeong, in particular, as she would frequently joke about the judge's many interesting guesses for the contestants. While the two did trade some fun jabs with each other, Nash stressed that it was all in good fun.

"You know all those guys are great over there and he [Jeong] can dish it out and he could take it," Nash said. "It really is like a joyful set. You know what I mean? So none of our banter is ever mean-spirited or anything and they really made me feel welcome. I can't say enough about it." Even though Nash's time on The Masked Singer has come to an end, the show is still in the midst of figuring out who will walk away with the trophy for Season 5. Currently, there are only five individuals left in the competition — Piglet, Russian Dolls, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Yeti. To find out who will take home the title, fans will have to tune in to The Masked Singer, which airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.