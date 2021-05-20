'The Masked Singer': Cluedle-Doo Finally Unmasked

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is now in the Semifinals, and that means the Cluedle-Doo's reign of terror is done. While the Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti battled it out, the mischievous rooster was identified. Scroll to learn the troublemaker's identity (if you weren't already watching live via FuboTV or another service). Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 12, "Semifinals"!

After a surprise (and awesome) rendition of Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack," the masked bird was revealed to be none other than Donnie Wahlberg. That's right, judge Jenny McCarthy's husband. Of course, he's known for much more that just being the radio personality's partner in life. He is one-fifth of New Kids on the Block, the hottest boy band of the '80s. He's also established himself as an accomplished actor, notable starring in CBS' Blue Bloods as Danny Reagan.

One clue we had was that Cluedle-Doo was connected to Season 4's Gremlin, a.k.a. Mickey Rourke. Wahlberg and Rourke appeared in the 1998 movie Bullet together. Before final guesses, judges were given a giraffe with a tag that read "Ken" on it. This was a reference to the 2011 movie Zookeeper, which Wahlberg starred in alongside judge Ken Jeong.

As for judge's guesses, Jeong thought that it was Zookeeper's lead actor, Kevin James. Guess judge Darius Rucker agreed. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger went with Jamie Foxx, the long-running panel guess for multiple seasons. McCarthy totally missed the mark, thinking her own husband was Akon under the mask.

The twist unmasking comes after Russian Doll(s) were revealed to be Hanson last week, and just minutes before tonight's singer elimination. Previously eliminated performers were Seashell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), Crab (Bobby Brown), Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

The Masked Singer Season 5 releases new episodes each Wednesday on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You are able to watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also catch up on The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.