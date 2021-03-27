'The Masked Singer' Fans Won't Stop Guessing Jennifer Lopez Is This Character

✖

The Masked Singer recently introduced the audience to the masked singers of Group A, which currently includes Seashell, Russian Doll, Robopine, and Orca. Of course, just like the judges, fans have been sharing their guesses behind the masked singers' identities. In particular, there has been much discussion over who is behind the Seashell mask, with many Masked Singer viewers believing them to be Jennifer Lopez.

On Wednesday night's episode of the Fox competition, the Seashell performed a rendition of Demi Lovato's "Confident." It was safe to say that they brought the confidence to the stage, as they surprised the judges with their impressive vocals. But, who is the Seashell? While the judges shared guesses that ranged from Jessica Simpson to Jenny Slate, viewers believe that they're Lopez. On Twitter, many have voiced their opinions regarding Seashell's identity, with guesses related to Lopez being the most prevalent. Even though fans may be convinced that the mystery individual is Lopez, they'll simply have to tune in to the rest of the season to see Seashell's unmasking.

While fans will have to wait to see who is really behind the Seashell mask, they were able to see who was the Raccoon during Wednesday night's episode. At the end of the hour, guest host Niecy Nash shared that the Raccoon was eliminated. After the judges shared their final guesses for their identity, the Raccoon then removed their mask to reveal that they were actor Danny Trejo. Interestingly enough, none of the judges guessed that it was Trejo. Following his time on The Masked Singer, the Machete star spoke about his time on the program and, specifically, how his crush on judge Jenny McCarthy came about.

“Jenny McCarthy is an advocate for at-risk children and I work with at-risk children,” the actor said to The Wrap about his love for McCarthy. “So anytime a celebrity gets involved in something, it puts a light on it. It’s sad, but that’s the only way that we can get people aware of what is going on. The Los Angeles city schools are falling short of dealing with special needs children, and people like Jenny McCarthy really can put a light on it. We love her.” Trejo went on to say that he had so "much fun" on the set of the competition series, adding, "Because on a movie set, there’s a certain etiquette. You can’t really go berserk. You can, but you won’t last long. But [on the show] it’s like, it didn’t matter what I did, nobody cared.”