'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Raccoon, and He's a Beloved Actor

The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 3 (titled "Group A Wildcard Round – Enter The Wildcards!") saw Group A back on stage. Unfortunately for one celebrity, it was the only time we'll see them in the competition. Group A — consisting of Robopine, Raccoon, Russian Doll and Seashell — took the stage, as well as a new Wildcard performer, Orca. Scroll on to see which character got the boot (and was unmasked) Wednesday night (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Beware, spoilers ahead!

Despite being a fan-favorite, Raccoon did not make it through Season 5, Episode 3. At the end of the Wildcard episode, the cowboy-themed mammal was revealed to be Danny Trejo. Trejo is a beloved actor, best known for roles in Machete, Spy Kids, Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy and From Dusk Til Dawn. For those keeping up with clues, the latest clue package gave his identity away, with a tale mirror Trejo being discovered as an actor after training Eric Roberts to box for the 1985 movie Runaway Train.

Trejo had a rough, but fun fair of performances, singing "Wild Thing" by The Troggs in Episode 1 and "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash in Episode 3. While he wasn't the best singer in Group A, he was so much fun to watch. Leave it to Trejo to be entertaining, even when dressed a raccoon crossed with Woody from Toy Story!

Trejo ended up stumping the entire panel. Jenny McCarthy's first guess was Dustin Hoffman, and her second was Gary Busey. Busey was Nicole Scherzinger's first impression guess but shifted to Sylvester Stallone. Danny DeVito was also a popular pick, with Ken Jeong changing his first guess (Mike Tyson) to the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor. Robin Thicke first predicted DeVito but ended up going with Tony Danza. Episode 3's guest judge, Joel McHale also went with Danza.

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs each and every Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

