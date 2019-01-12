‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Suggest NSYNC Member Is the Rabbit

The Masked Singer fans believe the singer behind the rabbit mask is a member of ’90s boy band, *NSYNC.

The singer wearing the rabbit mask has made it past the first two weeks of the show, and survived after their performance of Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

Based on nothing but the singer’s voices, fans have thrown out countless guesses for the other singers. When it comes to the rabbit, some believe it is either Joey Fatone or Lance Bass, both former *NSYNC members.

I think the Rabbit is someone from *NSYNC. I’m going to say… Joey Fatone? #TheMaskedSinger — Kristen Adair (@adairkristenm) January 10, 2019

“#RabbitMask was Joey Fatone…..Fight me & tell me I’m wrong,” one fan wrote.

“The rabbit has got to be an *Nsync member!! I think Lance Bass,” added another.

One fan had a very scientific reason for believing the singer is Fatone. Of course, Justin Timberlake is too famous to do this show, as the fan pointed out.

I think #TheMaskedSinger #RabbitMask is… Joey Fatone. Every clue points to NSYNC. Lance is too low. Chris heavier and shorter. Jcs voice is too high and JT wouldn’t ever do it. Joey always pops up every once in a while as well. — Caitlin Damaska (@CDamaska) January 11, 2019

Another fan thinks the singer’s movements matched Fatone’s in the “I Drive Myself Crazy” video, while another suggested that it’s J.C. Chasez.

However, one fan even suggested the singer could be A.J. McClean from The Backstreet Boys.

#themaskedsinger I’m thinking the rabbit is maybe Joey Fatone from *NSYNC or AJ Mclean from Backstreet Boys?? — Nicole (@_nicoledoc) January 10, 2019

The show, which is based on the South Korean series, The King of Mask Singer, is hosted by Nick Cannon, with judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Every contestant is supposed to be a known celebrity, who has to perform with a mask to hide their identities. At the end of each episode, a singer is eliminated based on studio audience and judge’s votes, and then finally takes their mask off.

Before the show aired, the only hint of the competitors’ identity FOX announced was their combined list of accolades. The network said the 12 celebrities have a combined 65 Grammy nominations, four Super Bowl titles, 16 multi-Platinum albums, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 16 Emmy nominations and performed in nine Broadway shows.

#therabbit is 💯 @JCChasez A true @NSYNC fan can tell the difference between JC or Joey. Also, don’t forget his first solo album was Schizophrenic 😲🤔 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/C5HP4DVZDy — Just Jac (@jac_mae) January 11, 2019

The rabbit is totally Joey Fatone from NSync. He said “it’s gonna be me” and is in a straight jacket twitching like in the I Drive Myself Crazy video #TheMaskedSinger — Theresa Devita (@BunnyDevita) January 10, 2019

During week one, the hippo singer was revealed to be NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, while at the end of week two, audiences learned that comedian Tommy Chong was behind the pineapple mask.

The Masked Singer has been a surprise hit for Fox, pulling in 9.36 million total viewers and a 3.0 18-49 rating for its premiere. When Live+3 DVR ratings are counted, the numbers go up to 12.3 million viewers and a 3.9 rating in the key demo. According to The Wrap, this was the largest delayed viewing lift ever for a reality show since Nielsen started tracking the data.

The second episode drew 7.07 million viewers and a 2.3 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox