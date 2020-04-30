'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Devastated Over Astronaut's Elimination

The Masked Singer said goodbye to yet another celebrity on Wednesday night. Despite making it to the final six, the Astronaut was eliminated at the end of the episode. After the judges made their guesses (with Nicole Scherzinger guessing correctly), the Astronaut was revealed to have been Hunter Hayes. Based on fan reactions to this latest elimination, they're none too pleased to see that Hayes didn't make it to the finale.

Even though he left the competition in Wednesday night's episode, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hayes expressed that he had a blast during his time on the FOX series. He told the publication, "It's about individuality. I think that's why it's been such success. That's why I fell in love with it was because it's like no other contest on TV. You have to just go in and have fun with it. That sounds simple, but it's really easy to get caught in the technicalities of dance moves and choreography and staging." The country singer added, "But at the end of the day, the times where you just have fun were the times where I felt like I had a chance of moving on to the next round and. I would encourage anybody to do it!"

While Hayes had a ton of fun on The Masked Singer, his fans were still upset to see that his time on the show was cut short. And they didn't waste any time in taking to social media to make their feelings known.