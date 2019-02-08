‘The Masked Singer’: Chrissy Teigen Is Determined to Spoil the Mask Reveals for Herself

Chrissy Teigen can’t wait another week to find out who is behind The Masked Singer‘s next reveal!

The model took to Twitter during Wednesday’s episode of the FOX reality show, in which costumed celebrities compete anonymously and drop clues to their identity, to share how far she had gone to figure out the stars behind the remaining costumes.

“Kudos to everyone working on the masked singer because I have asked absolutely everyone I know in television production who these performers are and not a god damn one will break their silence/NDA,” she shared on Twitter.

Teigen’s followers were thrilled to hear she was just as emotionally invested in the zany show as they were.

“The real Masked Singer is the fun we had along they (sic) way,” one person joked, to which Teigen replied alongside prayer hand emojis, “thats beautiful.”

Even Nick Lachey made an appearance in her mentions, joking about how many people on social media have been convinced he is the star behind the Rabbit.

“If you ask twitter they will tell you I am the rabbit,” he responded, to which Teigen replied, “I need a 98 degrees Vegas residency stat.”

So far, The Masked Singer has had celebrities of every kind on its freshman season. The Hippo was revealed to be Steelers player Antonio Brown in the premiere episode, followed by comedian Tommy Chong as the Pineapple, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw as the Deer, comedian Margaret Cho as the Poodle, 90210 star Tori Spelling as the Unicorn, and talk show host Ricki Lake as Raven.

Remaining in the competition are Alien, Rabbit, Bee, Monster, Lion and Peacock, who have the internet convinced as to their identity after weeks dropping clues as to who they could be.

Even host Nick Cannon didn’t know who was behind the costumes at the time of filming, he told PEOPLE after the show’s premiere.

“They were in a completely separate area until they were fully in their costumes. Even their entourage and their representation had to wear masks too if they were on set. So we never knew who these people or any of their crew was,” he explained. “These are definitely top-notch talent and celebrities, but they’re all from different walks of life. There’s a couple twists and turns, but there’s people who step it up and take it to the next level. The peacock is somebody who is definitely attempting to be the best showman that they can possibly be.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / Jason LaVeris