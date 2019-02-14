‘The Masked Singer’: Which Celebrity Is Behind Alien?

The Masked Singer has finally unmasked the celebrity behind the Alien.

In Wednesday’s episode of the wacky Fox reality show, La Toya Jackson was revealed to have been performing anonymously behind the Alien, after performing “Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King, leaving judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger satisfied at a successful guess.

After last week’s reveal that talk show host Ricki Lake was behind the Raven, the judges’ panel was more fervid than ever hunting out clues to the celebrity performers’ identities while watching Alien, Lion, Monster, Rabbit, Peacock and Bee perform all together on stage for the first time heading into the semi-finals.

The mysterious Monster went first, performing Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” and earning the judges’ guesses that he could be Lil Jon or Mike Tyson. In his clue package, Monster revealed that growing up “down south,” he left a “dangerous” environment for the high life after being discovered for his gift. “I was even winning awards,” he explained, before suddenly people were saying he “wasn’t the real deal.” Performing on stage anonymously, however, has him “all teed up” and “coming out swinging.”

Lion took to the stage with a stunning performance of “Diamond Heart” by Lady Gaga, leading judges to guess she could be Mel B or Hailee Steinfeld. Building on her previous clues of coming from a group of strong women, Lion teased that she was found in the “cabaret” of Chicago, and was careful to avoid the perils of Hollywood coming from a “bluegrass state.” With “true grit and a diamond heart,” Lion said she was sure to “separate from the pack and build my own empire.” When asked for a moment of truth, Lion told the judges, “I have a subscription to a monthly murder mystery game.”

Rabbit turned the stage into a twisted carnival with his version of “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, with the judges guessing he could possibly be Billy Ray Cyrus or JC Chasez. Having been in a pack with others “pulling my strings,” Rabbit teased it’s “nice to finally be the puppet master.” After growing up “hanging tough in the Sunshine State,” the secret celebrity said to lose The Masked Singer would “break my achy heart.” In a moment of truth, Rabbit confessed he has 17 tattoos.

Peacock earned his spot in the finale singing “I Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, teasing that as a “showbiz prodigy” at a young age, his career has taken him down some “magical paths,” including work on the stage, on-screen and hosting award shows. With fans who are “knights, kings and queens,” the judges guessed he could be Donny Osmond or Neil Patrick Harris after he explained that his face has been tattooed on a person’s body.

Bee returned to her roots with a performance of “What’s Love Got to Do With It” by Tina Turner, whom she called a “very close friend.” After teasing being a “queen bee” in the same ilk as Patti LaBelle, “bringing a new attitude,” Bee asked if she was “Superwoman” in reference to Gladys Knight or “proof that we don’t need another hero” as another nod to Turner. Judges guessed that Bee could be possibly Anita Baker or possibly Knight after she revealed she has won 10 Grammys.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox