‘The Masked Singer’: All Celebrities Revealed

The Masked Singer wrapped up its first season Wednesday, finally revealing the identities of all 12 contestants.

The Fox singing competition series crowned the Monster as the first winner, after unmasking runner-ups the Bee and Peacock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two-hour finale brings to a close the first season of a new cultural phenomenon that had millions of viewers speculating the identities of the celebrity contestants since its January season premiere.

Take a look at the identities of all The Masked Singer Season 1 contestants.

The Hippo

The series wasted no time to reveal the identity of its first eliminated contestant during the premiere episode. After a series of singing duels between the first set of masked singers, the Hippo lost out the audience vote and left the show on night one.

The Hippo was revealed to be Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown.

He performed “My Prerogative” during the episode, and clues to his identity included references to him dancing in the end zone and nods to the Super Bowl and other big football games.

The Pineapple

In Episode 2, the Pineapple revealed his identity after shocking fans with a rendition of hit song “I Will Survive.”

The comedian and actor had previously hinted on his identity with comments about his tropical nature, as well as alluding at his long battle with cancer before he bounced back on the singing competition series.

The Deer

The show revealed the Deer after performing “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line, to be NFL legend Terry Bradshaw.

Clues to his identity included being able to “sell salt to a slug.” He added, “believe me, I know how to throw.” And the best hint was his confirmation that he had multiple world titles in his career.

The Unicorn

One of the biggest names on the Season 1 cast, the Unicorn was revealed to be Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling, following a performance of Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

While explaining why she chose to be on the show, the actress revealed that she had been told at a young age that she was tone-deaf, and she was inspired to join the show to teach her children there are no limits to what they can do.

The Poodle

Following a performance of “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, the Pooder was revealed to be comedian Margaret Cho much to the surprise of the judge panel, specifically Ken Jeong.

The Dr. Ken star was displeased to not guess his on-screen sister on the show, which only contributed to his running joke that he was the panel’s weakest guesser.

The Raven

The show revealed Ricki Lake as the Raven following her performance of “Brave” by Sara Bareilles.

Following the reveal, Lake admitted she chose the darker costume because it represented how she felt at the time.

“For me, the Raven and what it represented [was] the loss of my husband,” Lake told host Nick Cannon. “So much of the last year-and-a-half has been getting over my darkest, terrible loss. It really resonated with me.”

The Alien

Many speculated that the Alien could be a Kardashian or a Hadid, but the singer hiding behind the mask was from the Jackson family.

La Toya Jackson admitted after the big reveal that her elaborate costume made her worry she would accidentally unmask herself while she performed.

“The alien head was so heavy, and it weighed so much it would tilt me over and I would lose my balance,” she told Entertainment Tonight after her unmasking. “It was really heavy wood. I was more concerned about my head coming off.”

“I was hoping that [viewers] would not know. That’s what we all go in there hoping for. I was very careful,” Jackson also said. “I was careful not to laugh or anything, but they disguised our voices as you can see.”

The Lion

As part of last week’s double-elimination episode, The Masked Singer confirmed fans suspicions that Rumer Willis hid behind the Lion costume.

The actress’ final performance featured a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” and the reveal came with some controversy since she had previously denied that she was involved with the show.

The Rabbit

Another contestant who previously denied being behind a mask, Joey Fatone poetically also went home on the same night as Willis, revealing he was behind the Rabbit costume.

“I think they’re misleading people,” Fatone said back in January, denying his involvement on the show.

The Bee

After weeks of speculation, the Bee was revealed to be music legend Gladys Knight.

The singer had been at the top of fans’ theories for weeks due to her iconic voice. When speaking to the judges after the reveal, she said she was inspired to join the series because she is constantly reinventing herself and it never hurts to try new things.

The Peacock

The season finale revealed that the celebrity behind the Peacock was Donny Osmond, as many fans had theorized since Episode 1.

Following a performance of “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles, the singer was revealed just ahead of the crowning of the season’s first champion. Before saying goodbye, Osmond revealed he kept performing his beloved Vegas show as he filmed for the program.

The Monster

The Season 1 winner of the Fox competition series ended up being rapper T-Pain under the adorable Monster outfit.

Frequently criticized for his use of autotune early in his career, the musician took a break from performing and claimed in earlier clues that The Masked Singer would be the beginning of his comeback into the spotlight.

Were you surprised by the talent being the masks this season? The Masked Singer will return for Season 2 in the 2019-2020 television season.