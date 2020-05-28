'The Masked Singer': 7 Stars We Want for Season 4

The Masked Singer never fails to shock us with some serious star power, unmasking celebs such as Lil Wayne, Tony Hawk, Sarah Palin and Bret Michaels in Season 3 alone! With Season 4 on the horizon, the bar is higher than ever when it comes to big reveals and crazy costumes. Last week, costume designer Marina Toybina told Buzzfeed the crew was "really hoping" to start preparing to film in the next couple of months amid coronavirus regulations, bringing the timeline for the Season 4 premiere to the end of the year. So with Season 4 potentially months and months away, we can't help but craft our perfect fantasy cast as we wait for more wild performances from costumed superstars. Keep scrolling to see some of the stars we would love to see on Season 4 of The Masked Singer.

Dolly Parton (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images) We all know how much Dolly Parton loves a flashy costume, and with her powerhouse vocals, the legendary singer/songwriter would be the perfect fit for The Masked Singer. With fellow iconic singers Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan making an appearance on Season 3, it doesn't seem that far fetched that the country queen might show up under an outrageous mask next season, although it might be tough to mask her distinctive voice!

Dog the Bounty Hunter (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) Duane "Dog" Chapman is a bit more unexpected for The Masked Singer, but that's what makes the Dog the Bounty Hunter star such a perfect fit. It's unclear what kind of musical skills Dog has under his tough exterior, but if Rob Gronkowski can make an admirable showing as White Tiger, the bounty hunter's raw charisma is sure to take him through the first round.

Ice-T (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Would there be anything greater than a Masked Singer Ice-T reveal? We don't think so. The rapper's skills on the mic and penchant for telling it exactly how it is would give his performance some serious bite, while his acting skills honed on Law & Order: SVU would give him an edge on throwing off the judges as to his identity.

Luann de Lesseps The Countess of the Real Housewives of New York City, Luann de Lesseps, would be a perfect fit for The Masked Singer. The Bravo star certainly has the experience wowing a crowd, performing for countless sold-out shows on her Countess and Friends cabaret tour, and could even try to sneak past the judges one of her original songs, "Money Can't Buy You Class" and "Feelin' Jovani." She wouldn't be the first Housewife to take the stage, with Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta taking home the victory in Season 3.

Alex Trebek (Photo: Getty / Gregg DeGuire) Alex Trebek has been a mainstay in America's evening routine since 1984, but it's rare that we see the beloved Jeopardy! host let loose a little. While we would want Trebek to put his health first amid his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer, taking on a different persona to unleash his inner superstar might be a nice reprieve for the typically-serious TV personality.

Amy Poehler (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East) There are few celebrities who scream "fun" like Amy Poehler. The hilarious comedian and actress has been cracking us up with her all-out performances on Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation, so we would love to see how she would bring her sense of humor and love of the spotlight to The Masked Singer. Poehler also has experience hosting her unscripted series Making It, so she'd be a pro when it comes to filming something off the cuff.