‘RHONY’ Alum Luann de Lesseps Leaving Rehab for Cabaret Tour

Luann de Lesseps will reportedly leave her alcohol treatment program so that she can get back on stage for her Countess and Friends cabaret show.

The Real Housewives of New York City star will reportedly continue her treatment in an out-patient capacity after leaving the facility for her scheduled show next month. According to a report by PEOPLE, de Lesseps has spent just three weeks in rehab.

“The Countess” announced her return to the stage through a post on Instagram. she posted a series of highlight clips from her previous cabaret shows, set to a dance beat with a female vocalist singing “money can’t buy you class.”

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” she wrote. “I wanted you to know I’m doing great, & I hope you’ll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac Looking forward to being back on stage!!!”

Sources close to de Lesseps told PEOPLE that she seems to be doing well, and that she was eager to get back to work.

“Luann feels a lot better,” an insider said. “Bravo has been so supportive.”

De Lesseps went back to rehab earlier this month. The reality star first went into treatment back in December shortly after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. She was charged with trespassing and public intoxication, and dashcam footage from that night shows her threatening to kill the arresting officer.

Her return to rehab caused her to miss the season 10 reunion of Real Housewives of New York City. Her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, referred to this choice as “brave and honest.” While no one specified that de Lesseps had relapsed in any way, the decision was billed simply as a health concern.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” said Frankel in a statement.

“Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs,” Frankel added.

Bravo offered a statement as well.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” it read. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”