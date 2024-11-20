‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Finalists Revealed

After weeks of intense competition, the finalists for Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars have been revealed. Down to the final five couples after saying goodbye to NBA champion Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach last week, tonight’s semi-finals consisted of two rounds: Ballroom and Latin. It was another tense night for Chandler Kinney (Brandon Armstrong), Joey Graziadei (Jenna Johnson), Stephen Nedoroscik (Rylee Arnold), Danny Amendola (Witney Carson), and Ilona Maher (Alan Bersten). And when it came down to it…. no one was sent home.

Just like last season, all five couples in the semis were sent through to the finals. It was initially down to Stephen and Rylee, and Ilona and Alan, and it really did seem like one of them would be going home just a week before the finals. However, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that everyone will be going through to the finals and no one would be eliminated. As for the leaderboard, Chandler and Brandon were tied in first at 58 points with Joey and Jenna. Ilona and Alan were in third with 57, Danny and Witney were fourth with 54, and Stephen and Rylee were in last with 53, but luckily, they’re all sticking around.

No one new will be joining Anna Delvey (Ezra Sosa), Tori Spelling (Pasha Pashkov), Eric Roberts (Britt Stewart), Reginald VelJohnson (Emma Slater), Brooks Nader (Gleb Savchenko), Phaedra Parks (Val Chmerkovskiy), Jenn Tran (Sasha Farber), and Howard (Karagach) in the elimination pool, but this just means that the competition will continue being as tough as ever for the finals next week when the couples do their freestyles, which will surely make or break their chances for the Len Goodman Mirroball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 will crown its champion next week and there is no telling just who it could be. Everyone has proven their worth and surprised many, it really could go to anyone. If Chandler Kinney (Brandon Armstrong), Joey Graziadei (Jenna Johnson), Stephen Nedoroscik (Rylee Arnold), Danny Amendola (Witney Carson), and Ilona Maher (Alan Bersten) weren’t feeling the pressure already, they are certainly feeling it now, especially since no one was sent home. Tune in next Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ to see who takes home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.