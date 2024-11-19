Chase Rice Weighs in on ‘Survivor’ Season 50 Return Odds (Exclusive)

Chase Rice is getting real with PopCulture.com about a possible return to Survivor for the milestone 50th season. The singer has been taking the country music world by storm for years now, including with his most recent album, Go Down Singin‘, which released on Sept. 20. Before he really broke into the music scene, however, Rice competed on Survivor. Back in 2010, the now-39-year-old was on Survivor: Nicaragua, the 21st season of the long-running CBS reality competition series. He made it pretty far, so far that he nearly became the Sole Survivor. Rice was the runner-up, losing out to Jud “Fabio” Birza.

The upcoming 50th season will see returning players having yet another chance to be the Sole Survivor. While it still hasn’t been announced just who will be returning, Rice will not be one of them. When asked by PopCulture if he had any interest in competing one more time, Rice very bluntly said, “Nope.” He revealed he was “asked twice years ago, and I turned it down both times. I don’t think they want me back on there, either.”

As much as fans would probably love to see Rice on Survivor again, it’s not so surprising he wouldn’t want to do it again. Not only is he pretty busy with his music, he also was the runner-up, which is pretty impressive. Even though he didn’t win, he came pretty darn close. Survivor is not an easy show to do by any means, and it’s both physically and mentally exhausting. For some, Survivor is just a one-time thing, but for others, they just can’t stay away.

Chase Rice may not be going back on Survivor, but he is still staying as busy as ever. He’s been performing quite a lot and was an opening act on two tours last year, plus his own headlining tour, and is still doing shows from time to time through late next year. It’s only just a matter of time before yet another tour is announced to go along with Go Down Singin‘, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Meanwhile, fans can always watch Rice’s season of Survivor on Paramount+, along with the other 46 seasons. Even though Rice’s mind could change in the future, fans shouldn’t look forward to him returning any time soon.