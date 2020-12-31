'The Masked Dancer' Season Premiere Re-Airs Tonight on FOX

✖

The Masked Dancer, a spin-off of The Masked Singer, premiered on Sunday night. Just in case you missed the premiere, the episode is airing once again on Fox on Wednesday. Much like The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer features a judging panel that tries to guess the identities behind the mysterious dancing celebrities who take to the stage.

On The Masked Singer, the production split up the contestants into different groups in order to introduce them separately to viewers. Naturally, they did something similar on the dancing version of the popular Fox series. During the premiere of The Masked Dancer, the audience was introduced to the contestants in Group A. That means that if you catch the re-run of the episode on Wednesday night at 8 p.m., you will see all of the contestants in Group A, which includes Exotic Bird, Tulip, Disco Ball, Cricket and Hammerhead. Fans will have to wait one more week to check out what Group B has to offer, as those contestants will dance their hearts out on the episode that will air on Jan. 6. Group B includes Ice Cube, Zebra, Miss Moth, Cotton Candy, and Sloth.

The Masked Dancer's panel is comprised of Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale, and The Masked Singer's own Ken Jeong. Craig Robinson hosts the program. Abdul, having a lengthy career in the entertainment industry and experience as a judge thanks to American Idol, is especially well-suited to be on The Masked Dancer's judging panel. During an interview with USA Today, Abdul explained why she was so excited about being a part of this new Fox series.

When asked what her response was to being offered a chance to be a judge on yet another Fox series, Abdul said, "I was smiling from ear to ear. I'm such a big fan of 'The Masked Singer.' So, the only thing I kept saying is. 'How in the hell are we going to be able to guess who is dancing?'" She added, "At least with singing, you can be familiar with someone's tone and phrasing, but with dancing – there's going to be a lot of heavy weight on the clues." As Abdul said, The Masked Dancer will be pretty different from The Masked Singer, given the competition's nature. But, for fans of the masked singing competition, you're still going to want to tune in to see how all of these mysterious dancers handle this new challenge.