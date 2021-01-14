'The Masked Dancer' Reveals Identity of the Moth, and Fans Are So Proud of Her

The Masked Dancer said goodbye to the third masked dancer on Wednesday night's episode. After the Sloth, Moth, Zebra and Cotton Candy performed a series of impressive routines, host Craig Robinson announced that one of those individuals would be going home. He revealed that Moth received the fewest votes and would be eliminated. They then shared that they were activist Elizabeth Smart. Following the latest Masked Dancer elimination, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how the whole episode panned out.

The Masked Dancer, a spinoff of the popular Masked Singer, premiered on Dec. 27, 2020. Since the show premiered, the series has said goodbye to three dancers — Disco Ball, Ice Cube, and, now, Moth. During the premiere, the Disco Ball was unmasked and revealed to have been Ice-T. On Jan. 6, the Ice Cube melted away from the rest of the competition and revealed that they were Bill Bye the Science Guy the whole time.

Smart became the third person eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Wednesday. Of course, fans of the Fox series wasted no time in weighing in on the latest elimination.