'The Masked Dancer' Reveals Hammerhead, and It's a 'Jersey Shore' Star

The Super Six, which includes Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip, Zebra, and Hammerhead, got to showcase all of their best dance moves on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Dancer. Even though all of the performers did their best, one of them still got the boot. In the end, host Craig Robinson revealed that the Hammerhead would be going home. They later revealed that they were Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore fame.

“I’m not a singer or a dancer, but this is probably a little bit more in my wheelhouse,” Guadagnino said to Variety about appearing on the show. “So I was like, I’m a little scared but I think I can make this work let’s try it. I didn’t really even know I was gonna make it past like week one, so I ended up falling in love with it and really getting competitive with it. It was great experience.”

The week prior to this elimination, the Cricket was sent home. After the judges, Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale, shared their final guesses, they were revealed to have been singer-songwriter Brian McKnight. Abdul was the only judge to correctly guess his identity. Considering that he's made a name for himself in the music industry, you might have expected McKnight to join The Masked Singer. But, according to the "Back at One" singer, he actually thought that it made more sense for him to go on the Masked Singer's spin-off series.

"Well, I'm not sure that any of us can decide which show to be on," McKnight told Entertainment Weekly when asked why he went on The Masked Dancer instead of The Masked Singer. "The producers have to sort of decide who they want to be on, but I'm not sure it would be too difficult to hear me sing and figure out it's me. So that's the one thing. I think it was fun for me to go on a dance show, which is more uncharacteristic of who I am. I still got guessed anyway, so even though it didn't work out this way, I thought in my head that it would be easier for people not to know who I was on a dance show. But it's funny, when I saw the clue packages, I knew somebody was going to get me." Even though McKnight did not make it to the Super Six, he is still grateful that he was able to be a part of the experience.

The singer was asked what he's taking away from his time on The Masked Dancer, to which he replied, "That being uncomfortable and doing something that you don't necessarily do is not a bad thing. I think that's a lesson for life. When you're trying to get somewhere, it's not all going to be exactly the way you want it to be. And you may come across some things that you don't like, but you still have to figure out a way to get where you're going. And it would have been easy to get in the middle of that and be like, 'This sucks. I don't want to do this. I'm just gonna go back to doing my normal thing.' But that's just not the kind of person I am."